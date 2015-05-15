StyleCaster
20 Outfits That Will Make You Want To Wear Patterned Pants

Kristen Bousquet
Notice that many fashion influencers this spring seem to have  a serious thing for patterned pants? We’ve noticed more than a few of our favorite bloggers, not to mention style stars from Rihanna to Olivia Palermo, rocking the trend wearing prints from florals to gingham.

The good news here? You can too. Just a little bit of advice on how to pull off patterned pants IRL: We suggest not going overboard when it comes to what you pair them with–let your pants do the talking, and with the rest of your outfit think sleek and simple. Same goes for what shoes and accessories you wear with them.

Click through the slideshow above to see some incredible outfits that include patterned pants, and let them serve as your inspiration jumping off point.

1 of 20

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Fashion Container

Photo: Aika's Love Closet

Photo: Monochroma Chic

Photo: Day Dreamer

Photo: Oteea Land

Photo: Kleidermaedchen

Photo: Dentelle et Fleurs

Photo: Cats & Dogs

Photo: The Girls Behind the Camera

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: The Daileigh

Photo: Five Five Fabulous

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Five Five Fabulous

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Dansvogue

