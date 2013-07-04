Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Patriotic clothes often get a bad rap for being too literal, too kitschy, or too “uncle Jim goes to a barbecue.” However, in recent moths, we’ve seen a stylish uptick in ways that bloggers, street style stars, and models wear clothes emblazoned with stars and stripes, proving that Americana gear can actually can be quite cool and laid-back when styled thoughtfully.
Need proof? Check out these 9 outfits, all of which flawlessly incorporate Old Glory to remarkably chic (and patriotic!) effect.
Now, go dig up that old American Flag tee, pair it with cool cutoff shorts and a messy side braid, head to your nearest 4th of July party, and look like the coolest girl there. Happy Independence Day!
Photo via Pinterest
Photo via The A.B.
Photo via Favem
Photo via The Berry
Photo via Pinterest
Photo via Fashion Salade
Photo via Etsy
Photo via Pinterest
Photo via Model Street Style
MORE ON STYLECASTER:
How to Look Thinner in a Bathing Suit: 10 Slimming Tips
Au Naturel, Please! 8 Celebrities Who Famously Hate Photoshop
21 Stylish Ways To Wear A Plain White T-Shirt This Summer
5 Fashion Habits That Are Bad For Your Health