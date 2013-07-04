StyleCaster
Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Perrie Samotin
Patriotic clothes often get a bad rap for being too literal, too kitschy, or too “uncle Jim goes to a barbecue.” However, in recent moths, we’ve seen a stylish uptick in ways that bloggers, street style stars, and models wear clothes emblazoned with stars and stripes, proving that Americana gear can actually can be quite cool and laid-back when styled thoughtfully.

Need proof? Check out these 9 outfits, all of which flawlessly incorporate Old Glory to remarkably chic (and patriotic!) effect.

Now, go dig up that old American Flag tee, pair it with cool cutoff shorts and a messy side braid, head to your nearest 4th of July party, and look like the coolest girl there. Happy Independence Day!fourth of july 05 Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Pinterest

Photo via The A.B.

tank Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Favem

shorts Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via The Berry

chic Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Pinterest

fashionsalade Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Fashion Salade

etsy1 Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Etsy

da5baf4daefee4d1e9d8aa921df093a5 Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Pinterest

model Street Style: 9 Ways To Look Hip In Patriotic Clothes

Photo via Model Street Style

