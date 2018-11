Nylon musical favorite and Draco Malfoy stand in, Patrick Wolf, recently played a show in Cologne, Germany.

Wolf’s set was abruptly cut short when the venue turned off his PA. This is around the time when he loses his mind. Patrick Wolf flips everyone off. The audience cheers. The woman in the modest magenta dress dodges a mic, a mic stand, a piano bench, and another mic stand. Patrick Wolf spits on someone offstage. The audience cheers. Exit stage right.

Check out the clip below.