Patrick Starrr x Fashion to Figure Is Designed For A Return To Nightlife

If the pandemic taught me anything, it’s never to waste a good outfit. OK, it taught me a lot of other things, too, but I’m speaking in a sartorial sense right now. Clothes I bought just before and at the start of lockdown sat unworn for over a year while I favored sweatpants and PJs—and with vaccinations swirling and businesses back in action, I look forward to giving my party clothes the revival they deserve. If you’re plus and looking for a few new pieces to add into that rotation, Patrick Starrr’s new Fashion to Figure collection has you covered and then some.

YouTube’s Patrick Starrr was known first for his full beat, but his eclectic fashion sense (largely consisting of custom garments, coordinating turbans and tons of sparkle) has shared the spotlight to the point of taking over. “As a plus size, Filipino, bald man in makeup, it’s been hard to feel truly represented in the fashion industry,” says Starrr in a press release. “I’m a lover of sparkles, prints and all things glamour, but designers don’t create clothes for my size.”

With Life’s A Party, Starrr’s first-ever fashion collaboration, his fans and fashionistas in need of a night out on the town can finally mimic his go-glam-or-go-home look. Fashion to Figure is one of the leading plus retailers who always gets it right, delivering on-trend pieces at reasonable prices without sacrificing quality. No more waiting months for the hottest trend to hit the plus-size market! Starrr’s 10-piece range is no exception, with pieces ranging between $99.95-$299.95 depending on their extravagance.

When STYLECASTER caught up with Starrr about the collection, he made one thing clear: In addition to sparkle, he was all about the brights for a good going-out look. “Color!” he replied when asked about key trends. “I love a monochromatic look from head to toe. And bright jewel tones! And incorporating different textures into your wardrobe.”

As for his favorite pieces from the drop? “I love the giant red jacket and the rhinestone jeans,” says Starrr. “I feel like I can wear them with anything! Totally a must have in everyone’s closet.”

Finally—clothes that make me want to go out and dance. Read on for a few of our favorites and shop the entire collection now on the Fashion to Figure site.

Metallic Faux Leather Dress

Above all else, please treat yourself to this bubblegum blazer dress.

Tie Waist Orange Dress

Vibrant orange is a major trending hue this season, so this unique piece feels like an easy Yes.

Tie Neck Jumpsuit

If brights aren’t your thing, this luxurious deep green jumpsuit may be more your speed. I adore the tie neck detail.

Twist Front Sequin Blouse

I fully expect to see you in this sparkly orange crop top on our next Girl’s Night Out.

Colorblock Jumpsuit

I love a two-toned moment, so this pink and red jumpsuit officially has my heart.