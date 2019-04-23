Patrick Schwarzenegger Quit Smoking Weed & the Reason Has to Do with His Dad

Well it seems Miley Cyrus’s ex, Patrick Schwarzenegger, stopped smoking weed. The 25-year-old took to social media to explain that it was actually his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who ultimately convinced him to stop using marijuana. Patrick posted selfie on Saturday, April 20 (AKA 4/20) to share the reason he no longer has an interest in getting high high.

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (more like 3ish )showed up lil high to Easter brunch… classic. My old man asked why… said ‘I dunno makes thing more fun’. He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life. Being high on life is better then anything else,” Patrick wrote. And that conversation definitely had an impact on the then-22-year-old. He stopped smoking that very day. Patrick added, “Long story short… Haven’t smoked since then… just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol.”

But it’s not a buzz kill! It’s actually an impressive step for someone to take. Everyone’s allowed to make their own decisions, and Patrick chose to get “high on life” like his old man. We’d guess that Patrick and Cyrus smoked a bit back in their dating years. The pair was linked about four years ago, Us Weekly reported. Cyrus also quit smoking in 2017—temporarily. The singer explained that her mom smokes a lot of weed (which might be why she was fond of the habit.) Cyrus has also been very vocal on social media about smoking.

On 4/20, Cyrus shared this gif of an animated version of herself smoking.

She also posted this selfie video of her smoking while driving in a car.

Cyrus also gave Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron a shoutout. (Hudgens recently opened up about her breakup with Efron. But it seems like the two are on good terms and probably don’t mind that their love is out there for everyone to see in all those High School Musical films…probably.)

After Cyrus and Patrick broke up, the pop star reconnected with Liam Hemsworth, whom she later married. Patrick’s latest flame is model Abby Champion. The two were cozy at New York Fashion Week this year. And the pair celebrated Champion’s 22nd birthday together. Cute!