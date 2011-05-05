Patrick Robinson Fired from The Gap, What Happened?

Patrick Robinson is the charming designer, married to a Voguette with Perry Ellis and Armani on his CV, who was given the awesome responsibility of revamping the Gap in 2007. Now, 5 years later, after Gap shirts appeared on the cover of Vogue and many highly successful CFDA tie-ins, but not much in the way of an actual revamping the image of the brand (or increasing profits steadily for that matter), Patrick Robsinson has been let go.

According to WWD, Pam Wallack, head of the Gap Global Creative Center in New York, said, After spending the last three months in New York with the creative team, Ive made the decision to make a change within our Gap Adult design team.”

In fact, the San Francisco based company has already started the search for his replacement, a job that will not be without its difficulties. I don’t know if consumers have it in them to change the way they see the mall store, but maybe I’m just being negative.

Either way, let’s get Robinson back in the high fashion realm, maybe button downs just weren’t his thing.