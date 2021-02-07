Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews Is an Ex-Professional Athlete—Here’s What to Know About Her

If you’re a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, you may want to know who Patrick Mahomes’ soon-to-be wife Brittany Matthews is. But before we break down who his fiancée is, let’s explain why Mahomes and Matthews are the couple to watch, even if you’re not a football fan.

For those who don’t follow the NFL, Mahomes is the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in his first Super Bowl in 2020 during the Super Bowl LIV where he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers. (The game was also the first time the Chiefs competed in the Super Bowl since 1970.) After their win, Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP and became the youngest quarterback and and third-youngest player to earn the award in NFL history.

On the sidelines was his longterm girlfriend and now-fiancée Brittany Matthews. Mahomes proposed to Matthews on her 25th birthday on September 1, 2020. Mahomes proposed to Matthews at a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium, where she posted Instagram stories and videos of her cheering him on in the stands before he got down on one knee. As for how Mahomes popped the question, Matthews shared an Instagram Story afterwards of a flower arrangement that spelled out the words, “Will you marry me?” She also posted a photo of her ring, which a massive square-shaped diamond on a band decorated with smaller diamonds. “Ring SZN,” she captioned the post.

Not too long later, Matthews announced that she’s pregnant with her and Mahomes’ first child. She revealed the big news in an Instagram post of her and her NFL beau holding a sonogram of their baby, as they looked down at it and smiled. “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” she captioned the post.

So what else is there to know about Patrick Mahomes’ soon-to-be wife Brittany Matthews and his number-one fan? Well, move aside, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, as Mahomes and Matthews are the new NFL couple to watch. Find out what to know about Patrick Mahomes’ soon-to-be wife Brittany Matthews ahead.

How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews meet?

The first question. How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews meet? Well, the two are actually high school sweethearts. According to Yahoo Sports, Mahomes and Matthews met at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and started dating in the 10th grade. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” recalled in a past Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

She went on to revealed that she developed a “crush” on Mahomes a year later after an “embarrassing” moment in which he gave her a Valentine’s Day card and a rose. “He just brought it to me as a funny joke, but like I thought it was the cutest thing in the world,” she recalled. “Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her! Kiss her! Kiss her!’” After the moment, she knew that Mahomes was The One. “Then, boom, we just fell in love,” she said.

The two even went on to attend prom together, as seen in an Instagram post Mahomes shared in 2013. “Best prom date a guy could ask for!! #prom2013 #bestfriend #greatnight,” he captioned the post, which showed Matthews in a gold skirt and white top and Mahomes in a black tuxedo with a gold vest. Matthews was a year ahead of Mahomes in high school. She graduated in 2013 and went on to play college soccer at the University of Texas in Tyler, Texas, while Mahomes, who graduated in 2014, attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, about 440 miles away from his high school sweetheart.

In January 2017, Mahomes announced that he decided to forgo his final year in college to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, which led to his position as quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Matthews, meanwhile, graduated from University of Texas in 2017 with a degree in kinesiology. In an interview with TODAY in 2020, Matthews revealed that she didn’t even know how good of an athlete her beau was until he told her. “When we started dating, I had no idea he was even good at sports,” she said. “The quarterback had graduated, and I was talking to [Patrick] like, ‘So, who’s going to be our quarterback?’ And he was like, ‘Well I think I’m going to try out.’ I was like, ‘Wait, you play quarterback?’”

She continued, “He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh sht, he might go play professional football. It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

As for what their relationship was like in high school, Mahomes revealed that the two had the usual high school sweetheart romance. “I think at that point we had been dating for a couple months,” he said. “Just a normal teenage kid showing up at the family dinner type stuff and being nervous and everything.”

What is Brittany Matthews’ job?

So what is Brittany Matthews’ job? And is she an athlete like her soon-to-be husband? While Matthews isn’t an NFL quarterback, she does have athletic blood in her system like her beau. After she graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in kinesiology, Brittany, who played college soccer, went on to play professional soccer with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland. She started with the team in May 2017 and her team won its first league in 2017. However, by October 2017, she was back in Kansas City cheering on the Chiefs.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2017 of why she decided to play soccer professionally in Iceland. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

As for her current job, Matthews is a personal trainer, according to her Instagram bio, and is a part owner of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League. Matthews also has her own website and fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness. The website offers various training programs, such as pregnancy workout guide for $70, a 55-page weight training guide for $60, a butt workout guide for $30 and a high intensity interval training guide for $40. The site also sells workout apparel with slogans like “Be Fierce and “Be Strong,” as well as Matthews’ logo of a capital letter B with a dumbbell attached. Along with her business, Matthews also seems to be a health and fitness influencer. She’s promoted brands like Natural Made Vitamins and BioSteel Sports. At the time of Mahomes’ second Super Bowl in February 2021, Matthews had around 800,000 followers, but that number is only expected to grow.