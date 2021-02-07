Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Salary Is Among the Biggest in NFL History—Here’s His Net Worth

As the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL fans have wanted to know about Patrick Mahomes’ net worth and how much he makes from his contract and salary with the Chiefs ever since he made a name for himself in the National Football League.

Mahomes—whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II—was born in Tyler, Texas, and played football, baseball and basketball in high school. (His father is Pat Mahomes, a MLB pitcher who played for teams like the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers.) Though Mahomes went on to play football professionally, his high school football coach told Yahoo Sports in 2020 that pitching and playing basketball only made him better as a quarterback.

After he graduated high school, Mahomes started college at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. While in college, Mahomes was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB draft but did not sign a contract. In college, Mahomes continued to play both football and baseball for Texas tech, switching between his roles as a quarterback and a pitcher. In 2016, Mahomes announced that he would be taking a break from baseball to focus on football. A year later, in January 2017, Mahomes revealed that he decided to forgo his final year at Texas Tech to enter the NFL draft and play football professionally.

In the 2017 NFL draft, Mahomes was selected as quarterback by the Kansas City Chiefs. Not too long later, Mahomes signed a four-year contract with the chiefs and played his first game the team in December 2017. Mahomes made his first Super Bowl appearance at the Super Bowl LIV in 2020, where the Kanas City Chiefs played against the San Francisco 49ers. At the game, which was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance since 1970, Mahomes led his team to victory and was named that year’s Super Bowl MVP. (He is the youngest quarterback and third-youngest player in NFL history to earn the award.)

Eyes were all on Mahomes again at the 2021 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and its star quarterback, Tom Brady, who holds the record for the most Super Bowl appearances and wins in NFL history. Given his successful NFL career, it’s understandable that football fans want to know Patrick Mahomes’ net worth and how much he makes from his Kansas City Chiefs contract and salary. Read on to find out what we know about Patrick Mahomes’ net worth.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs salary?

NFL Network reported in July 2020 that Mahomes signed a 10-year contract with the Chiefs for $503 million. The deal, which Mahomes’ agents confirmed to Steinberg Sports, promises Mahomes $477 million in guarantee mechanisms, as well as allows him to have outs if the guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised, according to NFL Network. The contract, which doesn’t include a trade clause, is the first half-billion-dollar player deal in sports history, according to Steinberg Sports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero also shared a breakdown of Mahomes’ Chiefs contract, which earns him various base salaries and roster bonuses for the next 10 years. The contract also a $10 million signing bonus. According to the reporter, Mahomes is set to earn $103 million by March 2021.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ net worth?

Given his stadium-sized Chiefs salary, NFL fans across the country want to know what Patrick Mahomes’ net worth is. According to Yahoo Finance, Mahomes’ net worth as of 2021 is $30 million, but, as we see from his Chiefs contract, his net worth is going to increase very soon, very fast. In an interview with CBS Sports in 2020, Mahomes opened up about the deal and making history with the first half-billion-dollar sports contract. “The best thing that happened was the Chiefs and my team, we went in with an open mind,” he said. “We tried to figure out what was not only best for me and my family, but also what was best for the team moving forward. In order to build something great, you have to have that open-minded communication.”

Mahomes went on to tell CBS Sports that he doesn’t think the money will change him. “My dad texted me a couple days after the contract: ‘Do you feel any different,'” he recalled. “I said I feel exactly the same. I’m going to be the same person I was before I got the contract and before I got to the NFL—to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be every single day.”

