Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Just Dragged Gisele Bündchen After Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Win

Called out. Patrick Mahomes’ Mom shaded Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl on Sunday, claiming that they had the game’s referees making calls in their team’s favor.

During Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs won 31-9, leaving many Chiefs fans disappointed—and that includes Chiefs quarterback Mahomes’ own mom, Randi Martin. The proud mom was live-tweeting throughout the game, and at one point, she started calling some of the referees’ calls against the Chiefs a “joke.” Being the mama bear she is, she also wanted to make sure that the opposing team heard her grievances.

“Looks like the fans were right,” Martin tweeted during the game. “The refs are for the other team. Even their fans say it’s so.. smh.. i still believe.” She added, “What a joke ref!!! Really..”

Minutes later, Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen took to Twitter to celebrate her husband’s touchdown pass to his Buccaneers’ teammate, Rob Gronkowski. “Let’s gooooooooo,” the model tweeted, tagging Brady and Gronkowski. When Martin noticed that the NFL’s official Twitter account liked Bündchen’s tweet, she took it as “proof” referees were making calls against the Chiefs. “I see the @nfl …refs liked this tweet🤪🤪🤪 proof,” Martin replied.

The proud mom shared one more tweet aimed at Bündchen moments later. “If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol,” she wrote, tagging the supermodel.

Despite her jabs at Brady’s wife, it looks like Martin was able to squash her beef with the Brady family. Mahomes’ mom shared photos with Brady’s parents and called them a “class act” after the game. “Tom Brady’s parents are a class act,” she tweeted Sunday night. “Thank you for your words!” She later posted another photo alone with Brady’s mom, Galynn Patricia Brady. “Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words,” Martin tweeted alongside the photo.

By Monday morning, Martin seemingly addressed her shady comments from the night prior on Twitter. “Doing my best to raise my babies kind.. I may fail at this from time to time but I’m so proud of my kids when i see them spread kindness even on their hardest days,” she wrote, adding “#blessed” to her tweet.