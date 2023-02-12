Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Was ‘Terrified’ of the Chiefs’ Mascot—Meet His 2 Children With Wife Brittany Matthews

Scroll To See More Images

He may be one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but to Patrick Mahomes kids, he’s just their dad.

Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, is the father of two children with his wife, Brittany Matthews: daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavone Mahomes III. In an interview with Football in America in 2022, Mahomes revealed that he wants to “stay out of the way” when it comes to his kids’ possible athletic interests and doesn’t want to push them to play sports like he did. “I think that’s the best thing for me,” he said. “I’m going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them.” He continued, “That’s what my dad did growing up, that’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today.”

Mahomes also explained at a press conference in 2021 about the lessons he learned about parenthood from his own father, former Major League Baseball player Pat Mahomes. “I got to see him battle and grind to try to get back there,” he said. “You never know if it’s going to be like this for the rest of your career. So I try to win as much as possible now and do whatever I can to win multiple Super Bowls.” He continued, “I’m at the right point in my career where I can use my voice and people can really, really make an impact in this world. This year, with everything that happened, it prompted me to really be bigger, and then be more than I had been before.”

So who are Patrick Mahomes’ kids? Read on for what we know about Patrick Mahomes’ children with Brittany Matthews, and how his daughter and son are taking after their famous father.

How many kids does Patrick Mahomes have?

How many kids does Patrick Mahomes have? Mahomes has two children with his wife, Brittany Matthews: a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Who are Patrick Mahomes’ kids?

Who are Patrick Mahomes’ kids? Meet Mahomes’ children with wife Brittany Matthews ahead.

Sterling Skye Mahomes

Birthday: February 20, 2021

Sterling Skye Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ first and eldest child and only daughter. She was born on February 20, 2021. “Sterling Skye Mahomes 👸🏼 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,” Matthews captioned an Instagram post at the time of her wearing as “Sterling” necklace as Sterling held Mahomes’ finger. “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️,” Mahomes captioned the same post.

Mahomes celebrated Sterling’s first birthday in 2022 with an Instagram slideshow of him and his daughter. One photo showed Sterling in a T-shirt that read: “My daddy plays football better than your daddy.” In an interview with the “Rich Eisen Show” in 2021, Mahomes talked about how he wants to be as present in his daughter’s life as possible no matter how busy his schedule is. “I made it home just in time before her bedtime, so she was in her bedtime routine. I got to kind of just go in and give her a little kiss goodnight, so it was definitely cool to get to go home and see her,” he said. He also told the show at the time about how he was trying to get sterling’s first word to be “dada” instead of “mama.” “She is saying, ‘Ah-Ah,’ which to me is like really close to dada. But Brittany says it’s really close to mama. So we’re kind of battling that one out, too. I’m saying dada in every third word of my sentences,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes told Today in 2021 about why they didn’t post a photo of Sterling’s face on Instagram for the first three months after her birth. “Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” he said. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.” He continued, “We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her.”

He also told Today about how he understands what it’s like to grow up in the public eye after having a father who’s a former Major League Baseball player. (Mahomes’ dad, Pat Homes, as a MLB player for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.) “I think I have a little bit of an understanding because my dad played professional sports, but it’s going to be a little different in the social media age and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day.” He continued, “There will be points where she’ll be in the public eye, and we have a great understanding of that. Luckily we’re in Kansas City where there’s a lot of great people that she’ll be in a great place as she grows up.”

Mahomes also told Today about the most important lesson he learned about being a parent at the time. “We learned the two most important words in being parents is ‘sleep schedule,'” he said. “We have the sleep schedule down. She’s actually a really good sleeper. She already sleeps through the night. She wakes up about at 6 a.m, just about when I wake up usually.” He continued, “It’s been amazing. Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing [Sterling] grow.” Still, Mahomes told Today that there was still a lot left for him to learn about being a parent. “There’s moments when she’s crying and Brittany’s at the store or in the shower or something like that, and I have no idea what to do after I try all the tricks,” he said. “Luckily enough there hasn’t been too many of those moments.”

Patrick Lavone Mahomes III

Birthday: November 28, 2022

Patrick Lavone Mahomes III is Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ second and youngest child and only son. Mahomes and Matthews nicknamed him “Bronze” after their daugther, Sterling, and dog, Steel. Bronze was born on November 28, 2022. “Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 Mahomes and Matthews captioned an Instagram post at the time of Bronze wearing Mahomes merch next to a necklace of his name.

At a press conference in December 2022, Mahomes revealed that his brother, Jackson Mahomes, was the one who came up with Bronze’s name. “It’s awesome to bring in a son — and to add to my family. [The delivery] was great and everything went smooth,” Mahomes said, adding that Matthews “a champ.” He continued, “When me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first. So we started thinking of girl and boy names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought it was going to be “Trey” as the third — you hear of a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, “What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ We went with that, and I think it works out well.”

In an interview on “The Drive” radio show in 2022, Mahomes revealed that Sterling and Bronze had already become best friends a month after his birth. “She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby. That’s a real baby you got there.” Though Sterling and Bronze were already close, Mahomes told the radio show that his daughter was “still figuring it out” and getting used to sharing her parents. “I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why mom has someone else that’s not her she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother,” Mahomes said. On the same radio show, Mahomes also revealed that Sterling wasn’t scared when she met Santa Clause at a Kansas City Chiefs’ holiday party but she was was afraid of the Chiefs’ mascot, K.C. Wolf, also known as Wolfie. “It was awesome. We got to do it at the Chiefs’ Christmas party, which is always a great event for us,” he said. “She actually wasn’t too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot, so we have to make sure we keep her away from him until at least she gets a little older.”

