Here’s How Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Diet Is Different Than Tom Brady’s

Since his first Super Bowl win in 2020, NFL fans have wanted to know more about Patrick Mahomes’ diet and what he eats as the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback.

Mahomes joined the Chiefs in 2017 less than a year after he announced that he would forgo his final year at Texas Tech University to enter the National Football League draft. In 2020, Mahomes played in and won his first Super Bowl after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV. After he led his team to victory, Mahomes was named that year’s Super Bowl MVP. He is the youngest quarterback and the third-youngest player in NFL history to earn the award.

In February 2021, Mahomes competed in his second Super Bowl at the Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs lost against the Buccaneers and its star quarterback Tom Brady, but Mahomes—who has one of the highest salaries in sports history—continues to be a powerhouse in the NFL. So what does Mahomes eat at home and what does his workout plan look like? Ahead is what we know about Patrick Mahomes’ diet and the foods he eats in a day.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ diet?

So what is Patrick Mahomes’ diet as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback? In an interview with Men’s Journal in 2018, Mahomes reveals that he eats four to five meals a day and often has two dinners so he’s not eating too much at one time. “I usually eat four to five meals a day. I eat breakfast, then lunch and then spread out my dinners to make sure I’m not eating too much at any one time,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve gotten much better with my nutrition as of late. It’s something you have to take care of when you get to the NFL to stay in the best shape possible. It’s so important.”

Though he stays healthy, Mahomes did shoutout ketchup as one of his favorite condiments. “It’s been fun. It was cool to try the ketchup before it was released,” he said. “I loved it right away. It’s fun that I can get it whenever I want it. I’m excited about the launch of the new ketchup, Hunt’s Best Ever. It just tastes better. I’ve already asked Hunt’s to ship me more bottles.”

Mahomes’ other cheat meals include chicken biscuits from Chick-Fil-A and burrito bowls in Chipotle, which were his most-ordered items in 2019 and 2018 on Postmates. While he’s training in Kansas City, Mahomes also reported himself ordering prime rib, barbecue and French fries from local establishments.

As for what his Super Bowl 2021 rival Tom Brady eats, the Buccaneers player’s chef told Boston.com in 2016 that Brady has a long list of foods that he never eats to stay in shape. “[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation,” Brady’s personal chef Allen Campbell said at the time. “No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy. The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.”

What is Patrick Mahomes’ workout plan?

As for Patrick Mahomes’ workout plan, the NFL player told Men’s Journal that he focuses on the mobility of his joints when it comes to his workouts. “The thing I’ve worked on the most recently is mobility. I work a lot on mobility in my joints, hip flexor and legs. It’s important to get everything out of your body that you can,” he said.

He also revealed that his typical workout routines consist of foam rolling before he starts, followed by leg or arm workouts and some mobility exercises for his shoulders, so he can throw far on the football field. “I make sure to get in some foam rolling and time with the Hypervolt volt to warm up. I have to make sure my body is ready to work out,” he said. “I do legs one day and arms the next and then keep switching back and forth. We also always do shoulder mobility workouts and throwing mobility exercises. It’s important that I always make sure my shoulder is the healthiest it can be.”

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, Mahomes’ performance coach, Bobby Stroup, also revealed that the NFL player’s usual workouts consist of the following: a combination of medicine ball exercises, such as granny tosses and situp med ball throws; track work, such as single-leg broad jumps and cone speed drill work; and strength training, such as front-foot-elevated split squats, three-position isometric pullups, cable push pulls and weighted hip thrusts.