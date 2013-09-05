Patricia Field on Her Personal Style: “It’s Sexy, Colorful, Narrative”

https://www.youtube.com/Bc__DB_vYx8

When it comes to fashion in New York City, few people are as well-known as Patricia Field—hence why she was an immediate choice for our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature. When we stopped by Field’s eponymous East Village store, a longtime fixture for everyone from club kids to Upper East Side matrons with a wild side, she showed us around and also explained her latest passion: Running a farmer’s market on the sidewalk. Obviously.

We also took the opportunity to ask the fashion icon, designer, and stylist (arguably most well-known for her Emmy-winning gig working with the “Sex and the City” cast) how she defines her own personal style, and just what makes New York style so special.

Watch the video above to see what the legendary Pat Field had to say about it!

MORE MOST STYLISH:

Courtney Love Talks New York Style and More

What is New York Style? The City’s Most Stylish Weigh In (Video)

Introducing StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish

Linda Fargo: “I Actually Berate Myself For Not Taking More Style Risks”

Videographer: John Kersten

Producer: Samantha Lim