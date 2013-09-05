Patricia Field on Her Personal Style: “It’s Sexy, Colorful, Narrative”

https://www.youtube.com/Bc__DB_vYx8
When it comes to fashion in New York City, few people are as well-known as Patricia Field—hence why she was an immediate choice for our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature. When we stopped by Field’s eponymous East Village store, a longtime fixture for everyone from club kids to Upper East Side matrons with a wild side, she showed us around and also explained her latest passion: Running a farmer’s market on the sidewalk. Obviously.
We also took the opportunity to ask the fashion icon, designer, and stylist (arguably most well-known for her Emmy-winning gig working with the “Sex and the City” cast) how she defines her own personal style, and just what makes New York style so special.
Videographer: John Kersten
Producer: Samantha Lim