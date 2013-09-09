Patricia Field on the Future of Fashion: ‘We Have To Bury the Sewing Machines’

We ran into legendary stylist and costume designer Pat Field—who also happens to be one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers—bright and early this morning outside the Lincoln Center tents, where she was milling about as part of her collaboration with new e-commerce site Hukkster.

Since she worked with Hukkster to style some looks for a never-been-done-before fashion pop-up installation at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, we found it the perfect opportunity to pick Pat’s brain about the future of fashion. Unsurprisingly, she had some choice words on the matter, including that if fashion wants to get up to speed with technology, the first step is abandoning the sewing machine completely.

“Fashion has yet to really explode into the electronic age,” Field told StyleCaster. “It will, but I think one of the things that’s gonna make it move forward is when we bury the sewing machines. The sewing machine is from the Industrial Age. We’re post-Inudstrial Age now, and everything is done by computer. You can put garments together by bonding, 3D printing; it’s all new technology, but it’s just the dawn of it for fashion.”

A friend of mine back in ’85, he got a grant from the government to create his idea; he was an industrial engineer, and he created a heat form, he draped fabric around it and it melted it, and then it was a garment. That was forecasting the future. Our industry will come back to us when we get our modern shoes on. Because you can’t produce garments now unless you go to places where people work for 10 cents a day, and that is what’s happening. But that will be over once we catch up to modernization. Little by little we’re getting there.”