Patricia Field Collaborates On Bags, Throws A Serious Bash

Ever been to a two floor, red like some districts, art-filled studio on The Bowery owned by a legend in fashion? That basically sets the scene for where I happened to enjoy a couple of Absolut Mandarin and sodas at a party given by Patricia Field last night. Presumably Miss. Field has kept to her mantra, of “Keeping the Benjamins rolling in,” care of the Limited Edition collection she designed for luxury accessories brand, MCM.

Ali Hilfiger kept to the sidelines, chilling in a corner downstairs with pal Emma Snowdon-Jones, but did say the bags, “look amazing.” Although I somehow missed the rock star progeny Alexandra and Theodora Richards, I did pass by NYLON style guru Dani Stahl on my way out after she was pulled outdoors for a proper street style pic.

Not to be outdone by bags designed by one of the legit downtown girls, a highlight of the cool kids party was the electro punk violin stylings of Sarina Suno. Catch a video of this classical superstar below, and if you want to get in on the accessories action, the bags will be available for purchase next week at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations, MCM at The Shops at The Plaza and PatriciaField.com and range from $250 to $700.