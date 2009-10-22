Patrica Cornwell Loses $40 Million in Profits, Gains Angelina Jolie as Adaptation Character

The best selling crime novelist, Patrica Cornwell, has lost out on $40 million of profits and she’s looking to her financial advisors to fix the situation.

Cornwell is a high profile author, who writes the Kay Scarpetta novels. Fictional character, Kay Scarpetta, a fictional character is medical examiner, who deals with the theme of death in her everyday life, along with love, lust, and lots of drama.

Cornwell and her character, however, haven’t been receiving the finical credit that they deserve lately, and the author is blaming her financial advisor’s company, Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, for the loss.

Hopefully with Angelina Jolie slated to star in an adaptation for her book Fox 2000, she’ll be able to make back some of that hard earned cash.