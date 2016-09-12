Leather’s Hot Older Sibling Is Having A Moment Right Now

We’re about to be a bunch of shiny, happy people this season, because patent leather and PVC are on the ascendant as a trend for fall 2016. Spotted at Isabel Marant, Carven, and Courreges during February’s shows, oil-slick fabrics provide a bold alternative to your classic leather jacket or mini skirt.

The glossiness is a cool complement to fall’s cozier textures: nubby knits, crushed velvet, cashmere, and wool. It also packs enough punch on its own to be the focal point of an outfit—you can throw an old T-shirt overtop a patent mini and still feel like hottest version of yourself. And just like patent-leather shoes and handbags can run the gamut from preppy to mod to super sexy (think of Dior’s second-skin vinyl thigh-highs from Fall 2015), high-shine clothing can work for various styles, too. While Marant’s take on the fabric is very ’80s sex kitten, Toga uses it for a subtle punch of color at the cuffs of a classic wool sweater, and Misha Nonoo’s snap-front mini dress would look perfect paired with a turtleneck and tights.

Ahead, shop 20 of our favorite patent leather pieces (real and faux) for fall.