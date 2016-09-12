StyleCaster
Share

Leather’s Hot Older Sibling Is Having A Moment Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leather’s Hot Older Sibling Is Having A Moment Right Now

by
Leather’s Hot Older Sibling Is Having A Moment Right Now
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We’re about to be a bunch of shiny, happy people this season, because patent leather and PVC are on the ascendant as a trend for fall 2016. Spotted at Isabel Marant, Carven, and Courreges during February’s shows, oil-slick fabrics provide a bold alternative to your classic leather jacket or mini skirt.

MORE: 11 Rising Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

The glossiness is a cool complement to fall’s cozier textures: nubby knits, crushed velvet, cashmere, and wool. It also packs enough punch on its own to be the focal point of an outfit—you can throw an old T-shirt overtop a patent mini and still feel like hottest version of yourself. And just like patent-leather shoes and handbags can run the gamut from preppy to mod to super sexy (think of Dior’s second-skin vinyl thigh-highs from Fall 2015), high-shine clothing can work for various styles, too. While Marant’s take on the fabric is very ’80s sex kitten, Toga uses it for a subtle punch of color at the cuffs of a classic wool sweater, and Misha Nonoo’s snap-front mini dress would look perfect paired with a turtleneck and tights.

MORE: The Top 12 Trends from the Fall 2016 Runways

Ahead, shop 20 of our favorite patent leather pieces (real and faux) for fall.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Vinyl Sequin Zip Mini Skirt, $95; at Topshop

Julienne Dress, $395; at Misha Nonoo

Toga Wool-Blend Jersey Sweater with Patent Cuffs, $400; at Net-A-Porter

Isabel Marant Coated Cotton Pants with Bow Detail, $735; at Luisaviaroma

Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2016
Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2016
Photo: ImaxTree

Black Crackle Patent Leather Moto Jacket, $108; at Express

Faux Patent Leather Skirt, $680; at Kenzo

Courrèges Cropped Jacket, $1,132.01; at Farfetch

Midi Patent Finish Skirt, $35.90; at Zara

Courreges Fall/Winter 2016
Courreges Fall/Winter 2016
Photo: ImaxTree

Pleather Skirt, $435; at Marc Jacobs

Lexy Skirt, $238; at Reformation

Zip-Front Vinyl A-Line Mini Skirt, $42; at American Apparel

MSGM Vinyl Skirt, $298; at Dante5

Carven Fall/Winter 2016
Carven Fall/Winter 2016
Photo: ImaxTree

Plus Size Faux Leather Zipped Skirt, $16.99 (was $24); at Forever 21

Lisa Perry Snazzy Moto Jacket, $895; at Barneys New York

Cooperative Clean Patent Vegan Leather Mini Skirt, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Shrimps Black Faux Leather Rose Jacket, $855; at Avenue 32

Kenzo Fall/Winter 2016
Kenzo Fall/Winter 2016
Photo: ImaxTree

Isabel Marant Anders Faux Patent-Leather Mini Skirt, $530; at Matches Fashion

Mini Skirt in PU Patent Croc Texture, $52; at ASOS

Courrèges Contrast-Panel Button-Through Dress, $484 (was $1,343); at Matches Fashion

Maje Jacko Patent Leather Skirt, $545; at Bloomingdale’s

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Beauty Inspiration from the Streets of NYFW

The Best Beauty Inspiration from the Streets of NYFW
  • Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2016
  • Courreges Fall/Winter 2016
  • Carven Fall/Winter 2016
  • Kenzo Fall/Winter 2016
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share