17 Must-Have Patent Leather Pieces Every Closet Needs

A world where we have to choose between buttery classic leather and shiny patent leather is a world we don’t want to live in. Thankfully, we don’t have to. Both are timeless classics in their own right; that Italian calfskin jacket we snagged in Florence five years ago is the versatile investment piece we can rely on to go with everything, and its patent-leather sister is our go-to when we want to kick things up to cutting-edge.

Though both traditional leather and patent leather have their place in any closet, one is way easier to shop for than the other. Traditional leather is everywhere, and even faux traditional leather gets the job done on a budget. But patent leather is much less abundant—and the fake stuff tends to skew plastic Halloween costume, and not even in a kitschy-cute way.

Since we’re truly passionate about patent leather—and committed to making your wardrobe just as sleek and shiny as ours is—we’ve done some heavy lifting for you. We’ve found 17 patent leather pieces no wardrobe is complete without.

And we’ve done you one better: We’ve pulled these must-haves from a range of price points. Because it’s just as possible to find a legit-looking biker jacket for under $50 as it is to find a tried-and-true investment trench for more than $1,000. Don’t believe us? Flip through the slideshow—we dare you.