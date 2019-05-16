Patchwork Pieces Are the Most Maximalist Way to Get Your Floral on This Season

StyleCaster
As The Devil Wears Prada made all too clear, florals for spring are anything but groundbreaking. But one 2019 trend has left the spring florals space—and frankly, the summer florals space, too—feeling fresher and more exciting than it has since Meryl Streep name-dropped it way back in 2006. This year’s patchwork trend has given rise to a new brand of florals—a remixed one, an exciting one, a maximalist one. Spring and summer florals are now appearing alongside equally eye-catching patterns and prints, and are subsequently finding homes in clothing genres that extend far beyond the sundress genre they once occupied near-exclusively.

Patchwork made its way into the zeitgeist last fall, when several designers showed patchwork pieces at September’s New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. As lovers of NYFW know all too well, the looks shown on September’s runways don’t really infiltrate our lives until spring and summer, so it’s a matter of months before any of us see the catwalk trends we loved translated into clothes we can actually wear. But it’s May now, the movements September foreshadowed have officially arrived, and patchwork is, accordingly, out in full force.

And it’s worth mentioning, spring/summer’s patchwork trend isn’t solely reserved for florals. Sure, it’s breathing new life into the classic flower-covered textiles we’ve cherished for decades, but it’s also remixing traditional pinstripe button-downs, basic knit sweaters, denim dresses and more. In 2019, everything deserves a maximalist makeover, and the industry’s collective obsession with patchwork is prepared to deliver those makeovers time and time again.

1. What You Want Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

A statement dress that’s as cute as it is comfortable.

2. Stripe Mix Shirt, $87 at ASOS

Mix up your 9-to-5 rotation without skewing too over-the-top.

3. Patchwork Emporium Kimono, $400 at Free People

Fodder for your next bohemian look.

4. Aratta Swing Maxi Dress, $103 at ASOS

Why choose between textiles or colors when you could simply wear them all at once?

5. Helmut Lang Grunge Jumper, $478 at Farfetch

Not your average olive sweater.

6. Sahu Patchwork Jacket, $99.95 at Free People

Part low-key blazer, part maximalist puffer coat—all delightful.

7. John Galliano Vintage Patchwork Tank Top, $269 at Farfetch

The aughtsiest take on this trend we’ve laid eyes on.

8. Lingerie Style Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Of course the patchwork trend made its way to the endlessly trendy slip dress.

9. Patchwork Denim Duster, $228 at Free People

A denim jacket with just enough flair to keep things interesting.

10. Mira Mikati Knit Patchwork Cardigan, $484 at Farfetch

Why have one kind of fuzzy fabric when you could have seven?

11. Hot Lava Patchwork Denim Straight-Leg Pant, $88 at Urban Outfitters

Because jeans deserve a moment in the statement-making sun, too.

12. Velvet Patchwork Wrap Top, $99.95 at Anthropologie

Maximalist without venturing into extra territory.

13. Noisy May Faux Fur Patchwork Coat, $57 at ASOS

The teddy jacket promises to stick around for a little while longer, and these patchwork rendition feels all kinds of fresh.

14. Christian Wijnants Keikan Knitted Skirt, $1425 at Farfetch

A veritably professional take on a decidedly campy movement.

15. Waven Eira Patchwork Denim Shift Dress, $48 at ASOS

Denim shift dresses are anything but boring when rendered in a couple different shades.

16. Free People Maggie Patched Duster, $228 at Revolve

Sure to elevate even the most low-key of tee-and-jeans combos.

17. Patchwork Cord Straight-Leg Pants, $44.50 at ASOS

Who said cords couldn’t be made spring/summer-friendly?

18. Primecut Zipper Wallet, $98 at Free People

A teddy wallet, because warm weather shouldn’t prevent you from getting your fuzz on.

19. Alice + Olivia Lynn Patchwork Kimono, $557 at Revolve

Throw it over your favorite white tee, your go-to swimsuit, your cutest LBD—the options are near-endless.

20. Majorelle Shannon Top, $118 at Revolve

A patchwork matching set—could anything feel more quintessentially summer 2019?

21. Pierre-Louis Mascia Patchwork Print Scarf, $110 at Farfetch

A lower-key way into a not-so-low-key trend.

22. Patch Denim Dashi Kimono, $500 at Free People

Denim on denim is more fun when patchwork’s involved.

23. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Arthur Top, $95 at Revolve

Patchwork, done the elegant way.

24. Ganni Sweeny Patchwork Print Trousers, $165 at Farfetch

These Ganni pants are all kinds of fun. (Leave it to Ganni!)

25. Vans Patchwork Reversible Parka Jacket, $110 at ASOS

Never worry about your windbreaker ruining your outfit again.

26. French Connection Lisette Patchwork Floral Print Asymmetric Blouse, $48 at ASOS

Fit for the office, date night and basically everywhere else you’re going this season.

27. Pierre-Louis Mascia Razzoli Patchwork Shirtdress, $349 at Farfetch

Shirtdresses are anything but boring—and this patchwork iteration is proof.

28. Loveless Colorblock Mini Skirt, $172 at Farfetch

Texture, texture and more texture.

29. Patchwork Plaid Flannel Shirt, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

We’d raid the men’s section for this plaid shirt any day.

30. Lisa Marie Fernandez Patchwork Dress, $288 at Farfetch

Leave it to the patchwork trend to keep off-the-shoulder summer dresses feeling fresh.

31. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Milo Dress, $113 at Revolve

Snag this, and you’re set for every summer weekend from here on out.

32. MM6 Maison Margiela Patchwork Jersey Top, $222 at Farfetch

Whoever said patchwork couldn’t be delicately elegant was seriously misinformed.

33. French Connection Celia Patchwork Floral Print Dress, $38 at ASOS

An anything-but-average floral dress.

34. 3.1 Phillip Lim Floral Patchwork Shorts, $395 at Farfetch

Because summer shorts want in on the patchwork trend, too.

35. Circus Hotel Striped Patchwork Cardigan, $311 at Farfetch

A go-to cardigan that’s far from boring.

36. Vans Era Patchwork Sneakers, $65 at ASOS

Patchwork, done the sneaker fiend way.

37. Lee Matthews Printed Patchwork Shirt, $519 at Farfetch

Wear this to your next job interview and stun.

 

