Is It Possible to Wear 2019’s Patchwork Trend During the Winter?

When 2019 came, so did a barrage of predictions about which fashion trends would take the zeitgeist by storm in the new year. Among them: patchwork clothing—a fashion-forward take on classic quilting, rendered in, you know, clothes we might actually wear on a day-to-day basis. But every time I tried to imagine patchwork outfits, I caught myself envisioning strictly spring and summer pieces—flowy patchwork dresses, patchwork maxi skirts and other similarly dreamy, similarly bohemian things you might wear to the park, or a picnic, or some other kind of outdoor activity. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t conjure up an image of an actually winter-friendly patchwork ensemble—prompting me to wonder, does such a thing even exist?

As I always do when faced with a fashion quandary, I turned to the experts: in this case, street style stars. These low-key icons are among the most creative in the fashion set; on the whole, they’ve made careers out of tackling trends before they reach the masses. If I had any hope of discovering a winter-appropriate patchwork outfit (or two), street style stars were going to be the ones to deliver it to me. And true to form, they did.

Though the street style sphere hasn’t been as thoroughly pervaded by patchwork clothing as you might imagine, a few of its stars have managed to throw together patchwork ensembles that feel simultaneously exciting, fashion-forward and—of course—weather-friendly. Because there’s no sense in hopping on a trend in a season where you can’t take full advantage of it. Thankfully, there are a handful of ways to do so this winter—and there are a bunch of winter-friendly patchwork pieces worth stocking up on, too. (For outfit inspiration, scroll down. For shopping inspiration, look up, and click through our handy shopping slideshow. Yeah, we got your back on both counts.)

This patchwork coat is the absolute definition of winter-friendly patchwork clothing—and it’s a statement piece in its own right.

Remember, you can always layer a strictly summer dress over a cozy shirt (and under an even cozier jacket) to make it winter-appropriate.

The easiest way to integrate patchwork into your winter wardrobe? Stock up on a patchwork sweater or two. (They’re in high supply right now at some of your favorite retailers.)

Boots will take any mini from summer to fall—throw on tights to take it into winter, too.

Layering a patchwork dress over your favorite pair of jeans is a creative—and generally simple—way to craft an eye-catching, on-trend winter look.

Winter maxi dresses are absolutely happening right now. And rendered in patchwork, they’re all the trendier.

Winter jumpsuits exist, and they’re here to make your wardrobe way more exciting.

This one’s clearly fit for warmer weather, in a few steps (ditch the crop and sandals for winter-friendly options) and you’ll have a low temperature-appropriate look in minutes.

Long-sleeve top + chunky boots + patchwork pants = no-fail outfit combo.

Because patchwork denim is the easiest way to elevate your increasingly monotonous jean routine.

You didn’t just think patchwork was a trend in women’s fashion, did you?

