20 Ways to Work Patches Like a Street Style Pro

It seems fashion’s cool kids—i.e., street style stars, models, and bloggers—have adapted to customizing their own jean jackets or faded skinnies with a variety of cool, colorful patches that they pick out out themselves.

What we love most about the trend is the fact that there’s a certain element of nostalgia associated with it: World War II-era aviator jackets, 1960s hippie denim, and, of course, Girl Scout uniforms were all covered in patches. Another thing we love? It’s literally a cinch to DIY (not handy with a needle and thread? That’s why iron-on patches were invented

