Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath On Key Summer Beauty Looks For Summer

If there’s one thing better than summer itself, it’s undoubtedly summer weekends.

Whether your plans include hopping in the car for a quick getaway, heading to the beach with friends, or simply staying put, there’s nothing better than those two blissful days off.

However, although we’re technically off the clock on weekends, it’s a given that we still want to look our best. That said, we decided to catch up with a number of designers, bloggers and fashion industry pros to get the scoop about what weekend style means to them. Next up: legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, Proctor & Gamble’s Global Creative Design Director and the genius behind fashion week beauty looks for Prada, Lanvin, and Dolce and Gabbana, to name a few.

Here, Pat gives us the lowdown about how to seamlessly tailor your beauty routine to suit your summer lifestyle!

What’s a beauty look that you think works well for both weekend days and nights?

This summer, “Poised Perfection” was a dominant trend on the runways where the skin was perfected and highlighted then made to look more matte with powder. Try CoverGirl Clean Whipped Creme Foundation, CoverGirl Intense ShadowBlast in Beige Blaze as a highlighter on the brow bones, cheekbones, bridge of nose and inner corners of eyes, and CoverGirl TruBlend Pressed Powder on top for a flawless finish.

For eyes, “Maximal Minimalism” was another reoccurring trend where bright or bold details on one aspect of the face, were paired with bare skin. For example, at Stella McCartney, green eyeliner on the lower lash line made an impactful look against the matte skin. Try CoverGirl Ink It! By Perfect Point Plus in Aquamarine Ink for color that lasts all day long in the heat.

For gorgeous summer lips, sheer color with moisture is a major must-have! Try the new CoverGirl Lipslicks Smoochies LipBalm, as it comes in 12 fabulous shades. For night, add a stain on top to build intense color. Try CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain.

Do you feel that makeup should compliment one’s clothing, or should your beauty look be independent of your outfit?

The great thing about makeup is the fact that it can be changed according to outfit or mood. I love that beauty is subjective and can be perceived in many ways. It can express how you want to be portrayed or it can be a fun experiment. There are so many creative outlets to beauty. Depending on the person, some people prefer complimenting their makeup looks to their outfits, while others are completely independent with their beauty looks from their fashion. Both ways create the individual’s style.

If women are going out on a Saturday night this summer but don’t have time to change their clothes, what’s a key beauty trick to elevate a day-to-night look?

For an easy day-to-evening summer beauty look, make sure to have these products in your makeup kit/purse at all times. They can all be worn together or separately for a fresh summer look

The new CoverGirl Flamed Out Mascara gives lashes maximum volume instantly. It has a unique wire brush to curve lashes up and out. It also comes in a waterproof formula for those days on the beach.

gives lashes maximum volume instantly. It has a unique wire brush to curve lashes up and out. It also comes in a waterproof formula for those days on the beach. The CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pencil is a versatile gel shadow and eyeliner in one. It delivers a vivid, creamy color and defines the eyes in one smooth application. For a dramatic smokier look, smudge out the shadow with your fingertips and add shadow on top to blend for more depth and contour. Try CoverGirl Flamed Out Shadow Pot.

is a versatile gel shadow and eyeliner in one. It delivers a vivid, creamy color and defines the eyes in one smooth application. For a dramatic smokier look, smudge out the shadow with your fingertips and add shadow on top to blend for more depth and contour. Try CoverGirl Ink It! By Perfect Point Plus lasts all day long with no smudging or creasing. For an unexpected pop of color, apply a bright colored line on the top lash line.

lasts all day long with no smudging or creasing. For an unexpected pop of color, apply a bright colored line on the top lash line. Mixing and matching lip colors are one of my favorite tricks for a custom shade and finish. Try CoverGirl Lipslicks Smoochies Lipbalm and CoverGirl LipPerfection Jumbo Gloss Balm.

