Pastelle Clothing Line by Kanye West Meets a Premature Death

Things are not going so well for Kanye West, and we think it’s karma’s fault. His long-rumored clothing line Pastelle (which he has actually worn on several occasions) will not be coming out. Instead, sometime in the future he will release a collection under his own moniker. Since it’s a recession and all, we suggest just ripping off the “Pastelle” patches and replacing with sequin “KWs” instead. Thoughts, Kanye?

West released a statement Monday stating that due to his embarrassment over the Taylor Swift VMA incident, he was moving to an Indian ashram for one year. Maybe he could come out with a line of hip-hop yoga pants.

In other recent news, West also just signed a book deal with Random House set to come out next year titled, “Eat, Pray, Act Like a Tool.” Allegedly.