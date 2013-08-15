StyleCaster
Share

Trend to Try: Modern Pastel Sunglasses for Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Trend to Try: Modern Pastel Sunglasses for Fall

Perrie Samotin
by
1 Shares
Trend to Try: Modern Pastel Sunglasses for Fall
10 Start slideshow

When it comes to sunglasses, most of us have a signature look.  Whether it’s a classic pair of aviators, a hip wayfarer, or an oversized Jackie O style, shades are one area of fashion where risk-taking isn’t always applauded.

However, we’ve been noticing that lately, trend-setting designers such as Karen Walker and Stella McCartney, as well as fashion-forward gals have ditched the super-dark frames in favor of cool pastel styles. The shapes are varied—round, cat-eye, square, interesting hexagonal frames—and the shades are sweet (tangerine, mint, pink, lavender.)

What’s so enticing about pastel sunglasses is the fact they instantly lend any outfit a refreshingly modern feel. Think you can’t pull it off? Start small with a simple round peach or baby pink matte acetate frame. For gals who want jump head-first into the trend, lavender and sky-blue frames are the way to go.

Click through the gallery above to shop 10 pairs of pastel sunglasses that’ll look just as chic with a fall-ready chunky sweater or cool overcoat as they will right now!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

A look from Karen Walker's Fall 2013 show during New York Fashion Week. 

3.1 Phillip Lim March Garfield Sunglasses, $265; at Shopbop

Yellow Sweet Side Shades, $20; at Nasty Gal

Karen Walker Peach Number One Sunglasses, $250; at Les Nouvelles

Glitter Flatbrow Cateye Shades, $36; at Topshop 

Bat Sunglasses, $38; at Wasteland 

Stella McCartney Square-Frame Acetate Glasses, $190; at Net-a-Porter

Clear Pink Sunglasses, $5.80; at Forever 21

Nude Round Shades, $17; at ASOS

Metal Arm Sunglasses, $32; at Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Pinterest Hairstyles Perfect For Fall

10 Pinterest Hairstyles Perfect For Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share