How To Wear Fall's Pastel Pink Trend (And Look Like a Stylish Adult)

How To Wear Fall’s Pastel Pink Trend (And Look Like a Stylish Adult)

Perrie Samotin
by
How To Wear Fall’s Pastel Pink Trend (And Look Like a Stylish Adult)
The verdict is in: Pastel pink has taken over as fall 2013’s biggest color trend. Yes ladies, pink is officially chic.

We spotted pink dresses, pink outerwear, pink tailored separates, and even basic pink sportswear on the fall runways, with designers such as CarvenMoschino,  and even stoic Prada jumping aboard the pink train. Topshop even showcased the hue in head-to-toe looks! In each case, however, the labels managed to counterbalance the shade’s inherent sweetness with innovative, modern silhouettes.

MORE: The 12 Biggest  Fall Trends To Know Now

The same goes for a number of street style stars, who incorporated pink into their looks while attending Fashion Week this season in new and original ways.

It’s worth noting that, of all the colors that exist, pink is probably the most divisive—many women swear they wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot-pole—so we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see so many ladies giving it a test run this season. So, how can you get away with wearing a color typically associated with princesses, ballerinas, and 4-year-old girls? Here are 5 tips on how to wear pastel pink right (and still look like a stylish adult):

  1. Stay away from anything too poufy. If you’re wearing a pastel pink skirt or dress, keep the silhouette sleek and tailored, so as not to look like you’re on your way to a dance recital.
  2. Keep the rest of your outfit neutral. A pink piece is at its most modern when paired with black, white and gray staples.
  3. Going for a pink winter coat? Make it oversized. A super-fitted pink winter coat could look dated and prissy, while a louche slouchy version looks invariably cool and of-the-moment. Just make sure to keep materials high-quality—think wool, mohair, or cashmere, as opposed to nylon, rayon, or polyester.
  4. Accent with pink fur. A look that caught our eye on fall runways: pale pink fur. Whether real or faux, try throwing a pastel pink fur collar onto your everyday overcoat. We’ve also seen fun fur scarves, hats, and bags fashioned in pale pink, which would definitely take a basic outfit to the next level.
  5. Beauty counts. If you’re not terribly excited about incorporating the hue into your wardrobe, a pastel pink lip or bold pink nails will do the trick nicely this fall, especially when you’re wearing basic black and white.

For some outfit ideas on how to get away with wearing pastel pink and still look like a grown-up, click through the gallery above to see how street style stars wear the shade!

A crisp overcoat in pastel pink adds an interesting pop to black and white staples. (As does her subtle pink highlights, which we love.)

Take a cue from street style star Yasmin Sewell and toss on an oversize pastel pink sweater over a white button-down, and just add blue jeans.

A leather moto jacket and slouchy beanie toughen up a pair of pink trousers. 

Exactly how a pink pencil skirt should be worn.

Double up on pink with a cozy sweater and a short jacket, while keeping the rest of your look basic black.

A classic pastel pink overcoat pairs beautifully with cropped jeans and polka-dot pumps.

No need to store those pastel pink jeans from last season: Rough them up with black booties for fall.

Arguably, the look that started all, Carven's coveted Fall 2013 coat. 

A floaty pink skirt looks fresh when paired with a basic white long-sleeve tee. 

How amazing would these Alexander Wang Spring '14 shoes look with simple black trousers and white blouse? 

The gal on the right paired her sleek pale pink pencil skirt with all white, which looks super-fresh.

Models post back stage at Topshop Unique's pastel-heavy Fall 2013 show. 

A stylish pale pink Miu Miu bag.

Moschino Cheap and Chic showcased a number of pink looks, including sharp suits, fur jackets, and mini shift dresses.

A look from Carven's fall 2013 collection.

The fashion-forward cut of her pants makes this look work. 

