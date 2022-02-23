Nordstrom Just Put Allll of The Most Adorable Pastel Kitchenware on Sale—Here’s What We’re Buying

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially that time of year again—the weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer and those of us who still have yet to take down our Christmas trees are in the midst of a rude-but-necessary awakening. While homebody season may be drawing to a close, that doesn’t mean at-home cooking needs to be left behind, as well. Whether you’re cooking for one or hosting, there is no better way to commemorate the arrival of spring than trickling some fittingly-colored kitchenware into your rotation.

Think of it this way: Colorful kitchenware is to cooking what cute workout sets are to your gym motivation—not only do the two simply go hand-in-hand (it’s the law of the universe), but it also allows you to romanticize aspects of your daily life that can otherwise be disregarded as mundane. If you’re all about enjoying the little things, Nordstrom’s got you covered with its ongoing Winter Sale, in which items across all fashion and lifestyle categories are up to 60 percent off through February 27.

With tastes ranging from mid-century minimalism to slow-crafted, modern porcelain ware, Nordstrom’s home sale section has a little something in store for everybody. From periwinkle to baby blue, these dreamy pastels will resurrect your kitchen just in time for the renewal and rejuvenation this spring will hopefully bestow upon us. Don’t get us wrong—there’s no need to nix any and all pre-existing neutral-toned items in your cabinets; if anything, pastels work well with neutral colors, jointly creating sophisticated, balanced energy. If you’re looking for simple ways to spruce up your kitchen, look no further. Shop six of our favorite pastel kitchenware items on sale at Nordstrom below.

Essential Serrated Knife

Yassified knife alert: made with carbon-infused Japanese steel, this pastel pink serrated knife is a cute-yet-practical addition to any kitchen. With its vintage-inspired detailing and polymer handle, it’s sure to be a mainstay in your kitchen for a while to come.

Susan Alexandra Embroidered Linen Placemats

Having company over for dinner? Add a dash of color to your get-together with these playful, embroidered linen placemats. With their scalloped edges and lively hues, they’re perfect for setting a formal-but-not-stuffy vibe.

Hawkins New York Storage Containers

For stylish yet minimalistic storage, look no further than this set of three essential storage containers that come in either a blush pink or a calm ivory colorway. Made of recycled bamboo resin and topped off with air-sealing beechwood lids, these containers allow for storage made easy in either your kitchen or bathroom.

Ami Like Miami Star One of a Kind Porcelain Dish

Coming in two sizes, each of these unique porcelain dishes are hand-painted by the Vancouver-based artist helming Ami Like Miami. The starry eccentric pieces truly have a one-of-a-kind finish.

Susan Alexandra Beaded Linen Napkins

Don’t stop at just placemats—elevate your dinners even further by snagging these Susan Alexandra scalloped linen napkins to impress your guests with your matching savvy (the true mark of adulthood). No seriously, a dinner party is not the time to pull out those excess Starbucks napkins scattered throughout your various kitchen drawers. Instead, opt for these beaded beauties.

Hawkins New York Agnes Serving Bowl

This hand-painted pastel pink and mustard bowl is not only beautiful but it’s also made out of stainless steel, meaning it’s durable and will likely last forever and ever. Gold-tier bowl is an understatement.