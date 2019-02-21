34 Pastel Bridesmaid Dresses Perfect for Warm-Weather Weddings

Scroll To See More Images

Though there is no single resounding bridal color palette, one set of shades tends to endure: pastels. It never seems to matter what season the wedding falls in, or where the wedding is being held, or what wedding aesthetic the bride and groom have settled on—pastel details always fit, and they do so seamlessly. Given this, it’s little surprise that pastel bridesmaid dresses are among the most popular bridesmaid dress genres around.

There’s something delicately romantic about pastel colors—something dreamy, lighthearted and delightful. They’re rarely edgy, but that doesn’t keep them from feeling sophisticated. They’re endlessly classic, but not at the expense of novel, fun appeal. Seated at the cross-section of all things fairytales and happiness and happy-go-lucky spirit, pastel colors seem to embody the best parts of love—the beginnings, when everything is full of hope and potential.

Pastel bridesmaid dresses are the kind of thing our foremothers wore, and that their foremothers before them probably wore, too. Weddings offer us all an opportunity to take full advantage of the happy tones—while we’re in an environment that’s already enveloped in happiness, which only amplifies the delightful effect.

Sherbert Lace Midi Dress, $188 at Anthropologie

This midi is a shoo-in for bridesmaid dress of the year—or even wedding guest dress of the year.

Iva Biigdres Midi Dress, $375 at Free People

A veritably adult way to take style cues from your favorite babydoll.

Starlight Mini Dress, $250 at Free People

Equal parts fashion-forward and dreamy.

Innika Choo Pi Furlunche Dress, $225 at Shopbop

Practically designed for wedding wear.

Fame and Partners the Erina Dress, $299 at Shopbop

Carefully placed cut-outs leave this maxi feeling just sexy enough.

re:named Maddy Slip Dress, $62 at Shopbop

When it comes to weddings, chartreuse slip dresses are always a good idea.

Chi Chi London Midi Dress, $111 at ASOS

Universally flattering—and totally fairytale-worthy.

Jill Jill Stuart Deep V-Neck Gown, $298 at Shopbop

Another oh-so subtly sexy maxi for your perusal.

Pastel Tiered Mini Dress, $33 at ASOS

Because pastel doesn’t have to mean monochrome.

True Decadence Ruffled Dress, $144 at ASOS

Dusty lavenders are easy to integrate into any color scheme.

Palais Maxi Dress, $133.70 at Anthropologie

For the bride who can’t decide if she wants her bridal party in maxis or minis.

Mini Cap-Sleeve Skater Dress, $119 at ASOS

A little sparkle never hurt nobody.

Satin Cowl-Back Slip Dress, $68 at Topshop

Another slip dress, because they’re available in every color of the rainbow—many of them, pastel.

C/MEO Collective Through You Belted Puff-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $198 at Urban Outfitters

Pastel jumpsuits are totally on the sartorial menu, too.

Rhode Resort Ella Dress, $375 at Shopbop

Fun, flattering and definitely re-wearable.

Meadow Floral Embroidered Maxi Dress, $237 at ASOS

Floral without feeling too maximalist.

Bow-Back Midi Prom Dress, $72 at ASOS

A classic bridesmaid silhouette if there ever was one.

Needle & Thread Embroidered Tulle Skater Dress, $285 at ASOS

When it comes to bridesmaid dresses, Needle & Thread can do no wrong.

Rachel Pally Maude Dress, $242 at Shopbop

Ruffles are here to make any bridesmaid dress a little—OK, a lot—more fun.

Maternity Lace Midi Dress, $92 at ASOS

A silhouette fit for anyone in your bridal party—rendered in a shade pretty enough for your big day.

Bec & Bridge Disco Dancer Midi Dress, $257 at ASOS

Slinky, sophisticated perfection.

Temptation Positano Maldive Long V-Neck Dress, $635 at Shopbop

This maxi looks like it was designed with weddings in mind.

Floaty Soft Midi Dress, $79 at ASOS

A distinctly fashion-forward take on the bridesmaid dress.

Needle & Thread Sequin-Embellished Midi Dress, $419 at ASOS

Subtle sparkles are here to leave your bridesmaids looking as fun and glamorous as they are dreamy.

Shirred Bustier Maxi Dress, $72 at ASOS

Catch us re-wearing this maxi on the beach, to the park and pretty much everywhere else we go this summer.

NBD Bria Dress, $158 at Revolve

Floral lace is never not wedding-perfect.

Bardot Cold Shoulder Mini Prom Dress, $72 at ASOS

Hard to go wrong with an off-the-shoulder, cinched-waist combo.

Olivia von Halle Issa Marocain Nightdress, $295 at Shopbop

A nightdress that doubles as a day dress—yes, please.

Bardot Lucy Lace Dress, $159 at Revolve

A punchier pastel for the bride who wants an ever so slightly saturated bridal party.

Needle & Thread Embellished Tulle Maxi Dress, $332 at ASOS

More Needle & Thread, because honestly, we can’t get enough.

Double-Strap Midi Dress, $87 at ASOS

This versatile midi might not count as a true pastel, but the color’s dusty enough to win our hearts, anyway.

Y.A.S. Lace Fishtail Dress, $230 at ASOS

Off-white enough to qualify as pastel yellow.

Organza Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Simultaneously fun and sophisticated—what’s not to love?

WAYF Arden Lace-Up Maxi Dress, $64 at Shopbop

A pastel bridesmaid dress you’ll want to re-wear on date night.

