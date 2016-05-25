StyleCaster
25 Photos That Prove a Pastel Accent Wall Can Actually Be Pretty Chic

Kristen Bousquet
by
Surprise: Pastel walls aren’t just for nurseries and cloyingly preppy interiors. They’re also not inextricably linked to spring, despite what conventional color wisdom might have you believe. When done right, the look is playful yet muted, soothing without being sweet and can be pulled off during any season—a good thing, since paint is a bit of a commitment.

In these 25 photos, single walls painted in powdery shades such as blush, pale peach, and baby blue actually make the space. Click through and learn how to pull it off in your own home.

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Photo: Sarah Dorio

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Photo: Line Klein

Photo: Nina Holst

Photo: Weekday Carnival

Photo: Marie Claire Maison

Photo: Yvestown

Photo: Hans Mossel

Photo: Tia Borgsmidt

Photo: Armelle Habib

Photo: Inside Closet

Photo: Bright Bazaar

Photo: Hans Mossel

Photo: Kimberly Murray

Photo: Avenue Lifestyle

Photo: vtwonen

Photo: Hans Mossel

Photo: Kim Timmerman

Photo: Lizzie Orme

Photo: Vellum Studios

Photo: Max Attenborough

Photo: Stylizimo

Photo: Style At Home

Photo: Ohm Lighting

