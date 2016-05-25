25 Photos That Prove a Pastel Accent Wall Can Actually Be Pretty Chic

Surprise: Pastel walls aren’t just for nurseries and cloyingly preppy interiors. They’re also not inextricably linked to spring, despite what conventional color wisdom might have you believe. When done right, the look is playful yet muted, soothing without being sweet and can be pulled off during any season—a good thing, since paint is a bit of a commitment.

In these 25 photos, single walls painted in powdery shades such as blush, pale peach, and baby blue actually make the space. Click through and learn how to pull it off in your own home.