Passion Pit Release New Music Video

Okay. I’m not going to name names or point fingers, but one of our business development team members (okay. Whatever, it was Alex) left his laptop on with Passion Pit on loop. Alas, I now know all the lyrics to Passion Pit’s much hyped album Manners available now.

Passion Pit has been turning hipster heads with their single “Sleepyhead” and amazing live shows.

The band has now released the music video for their song “To Kingdom Come.” In the music video, the boys of Passion Pit re-enact the educational re-enactments of like the History Channel’s explanation of how Copernicus learned about the sun or how Galeileo went blind. But then the moon blows away and comets rain down on earth in what I only assume to be the apocalypse… Awkward.

Passion Pit | To Kingdom Come from EFFIN’ MEGA VIDEOS on Vimeo.