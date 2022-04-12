Why Jewelry Is the Best Staple Piece to Pass Down Generations

As someone who was never an avid jewelry wearer growing up (I also attribute this to my horrible taste in fashion — early 2000s kids will know), I’ll be the first to admit that when I heard of using jewelry as an heirloom, I was a bit confused. I mean, why not leave me a house or better yet, a briefcase full of cash? But then I received a present from my mother for Christmas. It was a ring and I was instantly in love — it’s also a much more practical gift than a briefcase of cash. I thought to myself, this is a ring I will wear forever, as it’s simple, classy, and timeless. So timeless in fact that I thought, “this is a staple piece I could hopefully pass down to my future kids.”

Passing down jewelry from generation to generation is not a new concept, but it is one that I feel isn’t as prominent as it used to be. Maybe that’s because the jewelry trends have changed so much throughout the years, we wouldn’t be seen wearing something from the early 1900s. Or perhaps, you’re more inclined to wear vintage clothing rather than vintage jewelry (no judgment, here!). Either way, I am 100% prepared to make the case for why jewelry is the way to go when it comes to keeping something in the family. If you’re a skeptic, buckle up because, by the end of this article, I’ll make a jewelry heirloom believer out of you.

It helps preserve memories

Our loved ones unfortunately aren’t going to be around forever. Luckily, we have ways of remembering them, whether it be our memories, old photographs, the names we choose to give (I can attest to this as my middle name is my grandmother’s name), and of course, jewelry. If you consider yourself a fashionista already starting to think about your legacy and how you want future generations to remember you, passing down a timeless infinity bracelet will ensure you’re always known as “the one in the family who had great style.”

Things always come back in style

Let’s face it — trends always come back in style. Round glasses? Check. Wide-leg pants? Check. Thin eyebrows? Check (unfortunately). My point is if you think those earrings you’re thinking of passing down won’t be in, come 20 years from now, chances are you’re mistaken. Trust me, I’ve seen firsthand how fashion has evolved over time and one thing’s for sure — fashion always makes a comeback. Take the Sparkling Halo Heart Hoop Earrings from Pandora for example. They’re giving me early 1900s Titanic Hope Diamond vibes and I am so here for it.

It’s practical and sentimental

Jewelry is something we’ll actually wear if passed down (as opposed to a ball gown). Whether you’re going to work, a fancy event, or spending an evening out with friends, accessories are the perfect addition to an outfit. And if you’re wearing (or decide to pass down) a piece of jewelry to or from a family member, that piece will always hold some sentimental value. One practical, yet stylish Pandora jewelry piece is its Sparkling Tennis Bracelet. It makes the perfect gift for any occasion given its history dating back to the 80s, and one that anyone would be thrilled to wear for years.

It’s valuable

Because it’s a family heirloom that is passed down, that means it only needs to be paid for by the initial wearer. It’s no secret that jewelry can get expensive (think thousands of dollars), which is why passing a piece down generations is a thoughtful gesture. The value of a certain accessory can also go up over time so you’ll definitely want to get something that’s worth every penny like Pandora’s gold-plated Sparkling Round Halo Ring.

You can make something new from it

Fun fact: any piece of jewelry can be repurposed or redesigned into a brand new piece. So, if you’re looking to make your grandmother’s old diamond earrings into a ring, or earrings into a necklace, it is possible. If not, there are plenty of jewelers out there who know how to clean and repair old items. Until then, enjoy the staple pieces like these 14k gold-plated stud earrings with clear cubic zirconia while you can until you pass them on for the next person in your family to wear.

It always makes the perfect gift

Whether you’re passing down a piece of jewelry for Mother’s Day, a birthday, or just because, accessories are always a great way to show the style icon in your life how much you love them. Take the Sparkling Endless Hearts Chain Bracelet for example. With a line of sterling silver hearts, it’s the perfect way to keep your memory alive for generations.