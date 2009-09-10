Party with StyleCaster For Fashion’s Night Out

So, with all the Fashion’s Night Out calamity about to ensue, you’re probably sorting through the mass amounts of booze, dancing, and shopping possibilities. Well, StyleCaster is going to make it a little easier on you; come party with us!

StyleCaster is collaborating with three cutting-edge brands to bring you some of the chicest and coolest events this side of the Hudson. Hope to see you there!

Vivienne Tam + StyleCaster

40 Mercer St (between Grand and Broome)

Starts 6-11pm: Previewing of the HP+Vivienne Tam Digital Clutch (way too cool not to see for yourself). We’re so insanely excited about this! Plus, StyleCaster fave DJ MickBoogie will be spinning all night, having literally just released a remix with Peter Bjorn & John, off their album “Living Things.”

M Missoni + StyleCaster (hosted by Kelly Bensimon)

426 W. Broadway (between Prince and Spring)

Starts 7-11pm: Watch Kelly Bensimon style M Missoni looks, as Bravo films for Real Housewives Of New York City. (Real Housewives drama? Anything can happen!)

Foley + Corrina & StyleCaster

114 Stanton St. (between Ludlow and Essex)

Starts 6-11pm: Dana Foley and Anna Corinna will be giving styling tips, to ensure you look super hot for fall!