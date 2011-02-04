StyleCaster
Share

Party With Patricia Field for Valentine’s Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

Party With Patricia Field for Valentine’s Day

Jake
by

Still lacking plans for the Hallmark holiday of Hallmark holidays better known as Valentine’s Day? Well this year even the most cynical among us (read: yours truly) have something to look forward to with the announcement of Patricia Field’s Valentine’s Ball, co-hosted by nightlife notable Susanne Bartsch and PR powergirl Kelly Cutrone.

In addition to kicking off the V-day weekend, this triple threat of a fte falls smack in the middle of Fashion Week and a day before Pat’s birthday, so the guest list is guaranteed to have its fair share of fabulousness. Of course, no Pat-hosted party would be complete without a costume contest: don your sexiest Valentine’s day getup for a chance to win a trophy and $4000 shopping spree at House of Field. Oh, and did we mention there’s a four hour open bar? Break out the lucite heels and lace, ladies: this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Tickets ($100) must be purchased in advance are available online at Ticketweb.com or Patricia Field Boutique.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share