Party Time

The past week has been spent planning StyleCaster’s first annual holiday party. In two weeks time, I had to get a venue (that was the easiest part–my friend Hari Kalyan‘s bar, The Randolph at Broome, was a perfect–and perfectly obvious–choice), put together a host committee (equally easy–we’ve got some great friends and supporters), organize the guest list (er, not so easy–I had no idea people put so much effort into party crashing), oversee the gift bags, oversee the decorations, get an alcohol sponsor (thanks 10 Cane!!), get photographers there (luckily we got the best–Nick Hunt from Patrick McMullan and our friends at Guest of a Guest), and, most importantly, figure out what to wear (my pal Frank Tell came to the rescue on that front).
I had NO idea what went into planning an event, but by some miracle of god, it all went off without a hitch and a good time was had by all (or at least, that’s what everyone’s telling me, probably for fear of an impending nervous breakdown on my part). Hosting the event were our lovely friends: Abigail Lorick, Annabel Tollman, Annie Churchill, Antonia Thompson, Gillian Hearst-Shaw, Jessica Joffe, Kristian Laliberte, Lara Meiland-Shaw, and Rachelle Hruska.
Party pictures below. Happy Holidays! xo
Antonia Thompson
Annabel Tollman, Ari Goldberg, and Andrew Freston
Annabel Vartanian and Carrie Cloud
Bettina Prentice
Me with one of my favorite designers, Brian Reyes
Me with Claude Shaw and his lovely wife Lara Meiland-Shaw
Kristian Laliberte, Devorah Rose, Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, and Rachelle Hruska
Lee Anderson, Nathalie Lyon me, and Fabian Basabe
Liam McMullan
Timo Weiland and Andrew Freston
My friend Hari Kalyan, the dashing owner of The Randolph at Broome