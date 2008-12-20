Party Time

hoto courtesy of Seana Cavanagh of Guest of a Guest

The past week has been spent planning StyleCaster’s first annual holiday party. In two weeks time, I had to get a venue (that was the easiest part–my friend Hari Kalyan‘s bar, The Randolph at Broome, was a perfect–and perfectly obvious–choice), put together a host committee (equally easy–we’ve got some great friends and supporters), organize the guest list (er, not so easy–I had no idea people put so much effort into party crashing), oversee the gift bags, oversee the decorations, get an alcohol sponsor (thanks 10 Cane!!), get photographers there (luckily we got the best–Nick Hunt from Patrick McMullan and our friends at Guest of a Guest), and, most importantly, figure out what to wear (my pal Frank Tell came to the rescue on that front).

I had NO idea what went into planning an event, but by some miracle of god, it all went off without a hitch and a good time was had by all (or at least, that’s what everyone’s telling me, probably for fear of an impending nervous breakdown on my part). Hosting the event were our lovely friends: Abigail Lorick, Annabel Tollman, Annie Churchill, Antonia Thompson, Gillian Hearst-Shaw, Jessica Joffe, Kristian Laliberte, Lara Meiland-Shaw, and Rachelle Hruska.

Party pictures below. Happy Holidays! xo

Antonia Thompson

Annabel Tollman, Ari Goldberg, and Andrew Freston

Annabel Vartanian and Carrie Cloud

Bettina Prentice

Me with one of my favorite designers, Brian Reyes

Me with Claude Shaw and his lovely wife Lara Meiland-Shaw

Kristian Laliberte, Devorah Rose, Kyle Hotchkiss Carone, and Rachelle Hruska

Lee Anderson, Nathalie Lyon me, and Fabian Basabe

Liam McMullan

Timo Weiland and Andrew Freston

My friend Hari Kalyan, the dashing owner of The Randolph at Broome