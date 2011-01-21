Party Snaps: Your Favorite It Girls DJ at Soho Grand, NYC

Last week the Club Room at the Soho Grand Hotel hosted a private event with everyone’s favorite It Girls behind the decks – Sophmore’s Chrissie Miller and Cory Kennedy (Yes, she still has It Girl status until she finds a real job). Their friend Sky Ferriera also stopped by that evening while a small gathering of fashion and nightlife drones danced away to some great tunes provided by the duo of femme fatales. Big shout out to stylish promoters Nicole Youngblut and Ania Goclowska for putting together a fantastic Saturday evening!

To see what happened behind the closed curtains and velvet ropes that evening, feast your eyes on the snaps in the gallery above!

