Party Snaps: A View From The NYC Underground

Susie G
by
Rock and roll queen Lady Starlight has become a solid fixture on the New York nightlife scene over the last few years. Last night, she resumed her Tuesday night residency at the Royalton Hotel in New York City, just after finishing a tour with Lady Gaga (the two have been BFFs since before Gaga’s career exploded) and NYC’s own Semi Precious Weapons.

Her parties at the Royalton are known to bring in a very eclectic crowd including local nightlife denizens, trendy rock revivalists and “it” kids like Andrew Mukamal and Becka Diamond. Click through to live all the madness vicariously.

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.

"It" girl DJ hybrid Becka Diamond makes "ferocious" the new "fierce"

Jay Nodland from DNA Models

Lady Starlight, self-proclaimed "Professor Emerita of rock and fashion"

Rock and Roll romantic Kelle Calco

Fashion blogger Jared Allred of "Crimes of Fashion" and fashion maven Edmond Escobar

International recording artist Jonte'  the male Grace Jones

