Party Snaps: Vice Magazine x Jim Mangan At Milk Gallery, NYC

This past Saturday night, New York’s Milk Gallery hosted the opening reception of photographer and filmmaker Jim Mangan’s latest collection, Winter’s Children. The photographs in the collection were first seen in everyone’s favorite NSFW magazine VICE, which was an obvious move on Jim Mangan’s part due to the provocative nature of his photographs. His images of nude snowboarders riding through the snow and candid portrait shots of these fearless athletes give off this playful, cheeky attitude that align perfectly with VICE’s brand and aesthetic. Guests at the event included a few local photographers, a handful of models, and even one of the Beastie Boys was in attendance.

Click through the photos above to see a variety of folks that made it out to the event this past weekend!

