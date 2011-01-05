Party Snaps: Rock and Roll Circus at Lincoln Center, NYC

On January 3 and 4, New York’s quirky and cool gathered at the Big Apple Circus Tent in Lincoln Center to experience a unique festival hybrid one part circus, one part rock concert. The two-night event featured live music from great indie rock acts such as Ariel Pink, Nick Zinner, Saint Motel and Electric Tickle Machine.

