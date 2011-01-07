Party Snaps: Milk Underground Photo Exhibit, NYC

New York’s Milk Gallery hosted a closing reception on January 5 for their latest exhibit Milk Gallery Underground: New Work from Emerging Artists. The exhibit featured works from over 40 artists that are currently leading the wave of amazing talent burgeoning from the New York art scene. Participating artists included Wilhelmina model and muse to painter John Currin, the lovely Coco Young, as well as photographer Ryan McGinely‘s protg, Sandy Kim. Guests at the event included some of the exhibit’s featured photographers in addition to some stylish art-lovers. Check out the photos above for some outfit inspiration for the next art event you get invited to!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CLICKCLASH.