Party Report Card: Oversized Bottles of Moet, Flappers, and Leo at “The Great Gatsby” Premiere After-Party

With a flurry of high profile events every night, it’s hard to know which ones are actually good—and which ones fall flat. Trying to make sense of it all we bring you the Party Report Card, giving you the inside scoop on everything from how much booze was served to who was seen with who at some of the hottest events. This isn’t a gut class so getting an A+ won’t be easy (though we have been known to give extra credit to those who whip out the Dom and caviar).

Anticipations for The Great Gatsby couldn’t be higher. So, naturally, the movie’s premiere after-party was a serious scene. Inside what could qualify for party of the year status.

The Venue: The ballroom at the Plaza hotel played host for the evening. There are few spaces in New York City as spectacular (brides fight over getting married here). The space was transformed to look like Jay Gatsby’s Long Island mansion. Grade: A

The Music: Think music with a fun jazz age vibe, which only added to the evenings theme. Grade: B

The Guests: Talk about an A-list affair. The guest list included Leonardo DiCaprio (surrounded the entire night by body guards), Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher, Baz Luhrmann, Jayke Gyllenhall, Carey Mulligan, and Florence Welsch of Florence & The Machine. Jay-Z and his entourage arrived around midnight, sneaking through a side door. There were 700 guests total. Grade: A

The Booze: Naturally, the booze was the star of the show given that Moët & Chandon sponsored the party. There was even a Moët & Chandon champagne tower, complete with a Gatsby flapper dancing on top holding an oversized bottle of Moët 1921 champagne. Flappers and jazz dancers made their way through the crowd with sparklers and bottles of Moet during the party as well. Grade: A

Overall Grade: A



Photos Courtesy of Moët & Chandon