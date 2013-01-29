Party Report Card: Veuve Clicquot Hosts a Skating and Curling Soiree at The Standard

With a flurry of high profile events every night, it’s hard to know which ones are actually good—and which ones fall flat. Trying to make sense of it all we bring you the Party Report Card, giving you the inside scoop on everything from how much booze was served to who was seen with who at some of the hottest events. This isn’t a gut class so getting an A+ won’t be easy (though we have been known to give extra credit to those who whip out the vintage champagne and caviar).

Veuve Clicquot can always be counted on to throw the best parties and last night’s fête was no exception Everybody’s favorite champagne brand hosted its annual “Clicquot in the Snow” party at The Standard hotel in New York City. There was ice skating, curling lessons provided by the Norfolk Curling Club (member Star Childs, a curling pioneer, was wearing a kilt, need we say more) and life-size Jenga. Read on to see the break down of the party from the guests to the food.

The Venue: The Standard is one of our favorite party venues in the city and the fact that this party was hosted rink-side made it even better. There was an outside area where party organizers had provided tons of Veuve Clicquot yellow blankets to keep revelers warm. The inside area, which is usually the lobby bar of the hotel, was the perfect spot to grab a seat and unwind. Grade: A

The Music: Music wasn’t the focal point of this party, but that was totally fine by us. We would have loved to have skated to “My Heart Will Go On” to channel our inner Olympian, but we have a feeling that would have been some kind of neighborhood noise violation. Grade: B

The Guests: Padma Lakshmi, Peter Som, Ruffian designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais, and nightlife guru Amy Sacco gathered at the event. The fact that they all seemed to genuinely be having fun made it all the better. Major props to Padma for getting in a pair of skates. Grade: B



The Food: There were tons of great passed hors d’oeuvres at this party including full-sized hamburgers, shooters of tomato soup, grilled cheese, truffled fries, and fondue. Yummy food that is also on theme is always a win. Grade: A-

The Booze: Seriously, it would be impossible for Veuve Clicquot to go wrong in this department. Not only was there unlimited Yellow Label, waiters were walking around with magnums to make sure that glasses were never empty so you never had to interrupt a conservation to get a drink (a pet peeve). Not only were they serving champagne, but there was spiked hot chocolate to enjoy après-skate, which fit the mood of the party perfectly. Grade: A+

The Fun Factor: It’s hard to pinpoint why some parties deliver the fun and some parties just don’t, but this one did in spades. Getting people out of their element for skating and curling did the trick. The fact that we met someone named Star Childs over the course of the evening pretty much made our night. Grade: A+

The Verdict: Our hopes were high, but as usual Veuve Clicquot delivered. We are already counting down till next year’s soiree. Grade: A