Party Report Card: Target Launches Its Kate Young Collaboration With Prom Themed Bash

Target has proven it has the chops when it comes to throwing a seriously amazing party. To celebrate its collaboration with super-stylist Kate Young (she works with stars like Michelle Williams) the retailer staged a prom themed bash in New York City in a space that used to be a school. We love a good theme party and the retailer pulled out all of the stops including offering guests boutineers on their way in, having models decked in the collection paired together as dates (yes, it was definitely cuteness overload), and also opening a one-night only pop-up shop selling the Kate Young for Target collection.



The Venue: As we mentioned, the party took place in a former school. While definitely not your average event space, it made for fun ambience and the Target team went to town decorating with streamers, a disco ball, and bleachers, making everyone feel like they were back in high school (in the best possible way of course). The bulk of the party took place in a tented party room, but there was also a pop-up shop selling the Kate Young for Target collection. Our only complaint was that the party was seriously hot (and by hot, we mean sweaty), though we do recognize it would have been almost impossible to predict 80 degree weather in April. Grade: A-

The Music: Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor (daughter of photographer Amanda de Cadenet and Duran Duran bassist John Taylor) played DJ for the night. Considering she is only 21 it was a cute DJ pick. Grade: B



The Guests: Besides the guest of honor Kate Young (pictured above) there was Michelle Williams, Maggie Gyllenhall, Kate Mara, Lauren Bush Lauren, the Brant brothers, Nicole Miller, and Jason Wu. A pretty great crowd if we do say so. The fact that so many guests were on their way to the New Yorker’s For Children Gala (and dressed in black tie) only added to the prom ambience. Grade: A-



The Food: Only sweet treats like macarons, strawberry shortcake, and clipboards stacked with cookies, were offered. Adorable and on theme, but some savory options would have been nice. Grade: C



The Booze: It was Nicolas Feuillatte Rose for days (including mini bottles placed on trays complete with “Kate” squiggly straws). While we never argue with champagne, a little variety would have been nice. Considering that we were drinking Johnny Walker out of a flask at our prom though, this was definitely a major upgrade. Grade: B

The Verdict: We definitely appreciate that Target went to town with this theme party. Per usual, the retailer didn’t disappoint, and we can’t wait to see what they cook up next. Grade: B

Photos via Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc.com