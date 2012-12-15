Party Report Card: Inside the “On The Road” Fête At Top Of The Standard

With a flurry of high profile events every night, it’s hard to know which ones are actually good—and which ones fell flat. Trying to make sense of it all we bring you the Party Report Card, giving you the inside scoop on everything from how much booze was served to who was seen with who at some of the hottest events. This isn’t a gut class so getting an A+ won’t be easy (though we have been known to give extra credit to those who whip out the Dom and caviar).

Last night in New York City, it seemed like everyone was having some sort of shindig. With a surplus of holiday soirees and shopping events, the after party for the New York premiere of “On The Road” was a welcome edition to Thursday’s festivities. The screening of the flick was held at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in Chelsea, and a slew of fashion folk like Grace Coddington, Derek Blasberg, and Sky Ferreira headed to the event to take in the adaptation of the classic Jack Kerouac novel. After the screening, guests flocked to the fête at the nearby Standard Hotel.

The Venue: The party was located the Top of the Standard (previously known as Boom Boom Room). While the venue has been quite popular for a few years now, it never disappoints. The lounge-like atmosphere makes it perfect to seamlessly transition from mingling to quiet conversations. Unlike its counterpart Le Bain (just across the hall), there is something so sophisticated about the establishment that truly surpasses trendy. It may not be old, but it channels old New York in a remarkable way. Of course, 360 degree views of Manhattan don’t hurt. Grade: A

The Music: Given the film’s jazz age theme, it was only appropriate that they enlisted the musical stylings of Cole Ramstad and the Chinatown All Stars. A live jazz band was a nice touch, and it was refreshing to attend an event where pounding music wasn’t the main focus. If you wanted to watch them, you could—but they didn’t steal any attention away from anything else. Grade: A-

The Guests: It was an A-list crowd through and through, with the film’s stars Kristen Stewart, Garrett Hedlund, and Kirsten Dunst mingling with fellow celebrities like Patti Smith and Michael Stipe. Stewart immediately beelined to the roped-off VIP section (in a hoodie, naturally) where she stayed for the duration of the evening. While it was understandable that the stars in attendance needed their privacy, their reserved tables seemed somewhat odd. Nonetheless, the crowd was top notch. It was the perfect mix of film industry business types (plenty of guys in Italian suits) and dressed-t0-the-nines socialites in tasteful sequins. Grade: B+

The Food: Such is the standard at the, well, Standard, everything is catered by the hotel—and it’s killer. With the 10 p.m. start time of the party, there was a chance that food may not have served. However, plates of hamburgers, truffle grilled cheeses, and lobster rolls were passed around by incredibly attentive and handsome waiters. Eye candy and delicious food aren’t the worst combination. Grade: A+

The Booze: Being as this was a Grey Goose sponsored event, the Rolls-Royce of vodka brands was flowing freely with specialty cocktails named Grey Goose Le Fizz and Grey Goose Cherry Collins. While many events skimp on the liquor costs by only featuring the sponsored brand as the open bar, this wasn’t the case. Guests could get absolutely whatever they wanted, and there was easy bar access despite the crowd (which grew later in the night). Grade: A+

The Verdict: This was a seriously impressive party with all the right elements intact. Between an endless supply of liquor and cheeseburgers and celebrity sightings, it’s safe to say that this was not an average New York event. Quite a way to kick off the holiday season.

Overall Grade: A-