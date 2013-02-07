Party Report Card: Prabal Gurung’s Target Collaboration Launch Party



With a flurry of high profile events every night, it’s hard to know which ones are actually good—and which ones fall flat. Trying to make sense of it all we bring you the Party Report Card, giving you the inside scoop on everything from how much booze was served to who was seen with who at some of the hottest events. This isn’t a gut class so getting an A+ won’t be easy (though we have been known to give extra credit to those who whip out the Dom and caviar).

Last night, Target hosted a party for the launch of its collaboration with Prabal Gurung, which also served as a kick-off for New York Fashion Week. It was one of the most original and refreshing events we’ve been to in awhile, and also served as a reunion with some of our industry pals who we haven’t seen since last season. Frankly, Prabal gave Alexander Wang, whose parties are legendary at this point, a run for his money—and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Below, we review the night!

The Venue: While many of us rarely ever make a stop on the West Side Highway (unless we’re zooming uptown in a cab), New York Fashion Week is the exception. Tons of designers hold their shows and parties alongside the Hudson River, and the Prabal Gurung for Target launch was held in Pier 57, a former bus depot. You may be wondering, “Why did they need that much space?!” Well, here’s why: They held a full carnival, complete with a carousel, games, rides, and some of New York’s hottest food trucks lining the perimeter. Let’s just say it was totally worth the treck. Grade: A

The Music: It-girl Mia Moretti held court in the DJ booth for the majority of the night, and she didn’t disappoint. With a mix of ’90s R&B hits to the latest and greatest indie tracks, Moretti manages to consistently create playlists that get the party going. The night was capped off with a performance from Ne-Yo. Random? Yes. Completely welcome (and awesome)? Yes! It was a nice—and totally original—touch to a fashion week event. Grade: A



The Guests: There was quite a turnout, including Prabal himself, Carey Mulligan, Elizabeth Olsen, Rashida Jones, Analeigh Tipton, Olivia Thirlby, Isabelle Fuhrman, Hannah Bronfman, Rumi Neely, and more. Obviously, since it was such a hot ticket, it got a little packed, and the lines to actually purchase the clothes were ridiculous—but that’s to be expected. Grade: B

The Food: The party was overflowing with the expected passed appetizers, from truffle grilled cheeses to tuna tartare, but the true magic was in the slew of food trucks. There was a Rickshaw dumpling truck, an empanada truck, a macaroons truck, a Van Leeuwen gourmet ice cream truck and more. We truly haven’t seen a spread so enticing in, well, ever. Grade: A+



The Booze: Since it was packed to the gills, it was difficult to get a drink at times, but the generous open bar was killer—and mini Bloody Marys and margaritas (in mini Patron bottles!) were being passed around. Grade: A-

Overall Grade: A

Photo via Neilson Barnard/WireImage.com