Party Report Card: HSN Celebrates its Redesign at Marquee



With a flurry of high profile events every night, it’s hard to know which ones are actually good—and which ones fell flat. Trying to make sense of it all we bring you the Party Report Card, giving you the inside scoop on everything from how much booze was served to who was seen with who at some of the hottest events. This isn’t a gut class so getting an A+ won’t be easy (though we have been known to give extra credit to those who whip out the Dom and caviar).

Last night in New York City, we stopped by nightclub Marquee to celebrate HSN’s relaunch of the company’s digital channels. Located in the Chelsea neighborhood, Marquee was once the hottest ticket in New York. It essentially revitalized the nightlife industry, and made 27th street a hub of club culture. However, in recent years, its power on the nightlife scene has diminished—which is why it was given a much-needed facelift. Last night, coincidentally, was the opening night of the renovated club. Read on to hear our ratings.

The Venue: As we mentioned, it was Marquee’s relaunch, so we were eager to see what they had in store for us. We were pleasantly surprised. While our memories of Marquee tend to be a little hazy—and almost all of them involve hoards of women in knock-off Herve Leger dresses falling over each other—this renovation definitely brought the club into a new era. Models stood on elevated platforms, and guests were free to move throughout the generous space, or perch themselves at one of the many tables. Grade: A

The Music: While the music at Marquee tends to be heavily electronic-based these days (the promotional materials teased that many EDM DJs will be headlining over the next few months), last night’s event featured sounds by DJ Alexandra Richards. As usual, she was a total hit—playing everything from current pop music to dancehall classics. Grade: A-

The Guests: We were slightly surprised at the turnout—Martha Stewart was there, which was definitely shocking, considering the thought of Stewart at a New York nightclub is somewhat surreal. Kelly Rutherford, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, Mark Badgley, Adrienne Bailon, and Naeem Khan also made appearances. Overall, it was an excellent mix of fashion folk and business-types. Grade: A-

The Food: There was no food. And the event was from 6 to 9 p.m. We’re deducting major points for this one! We didn’t need filet mignon. A table of cheese and crackers would have sufficed, but no food is a no-no. Grade: D

The Booze: Luckily, the full open bar redeemed the lack of food. Delicious speciality cocktails were passed heavily throughout the night, and despite the bar being crowded, it was never hard to get a drink. Grade: A-

The Verdict: We weren’t expecting much, but the event delivered. However, the lack of food is still inexcusable. Other than that, it was a lovely time—and you should head over to HSN’s site to see the redesign. Grade: B

