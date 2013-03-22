Party Report Card: British Airways and VisitBritain Celebrate “The Big British Invite”

Last night we attended British Airways and VisitBritain’s “The Big British Invite” kickoff event. The two have paired up on an interactive experience celebrating all things London to encourage tourism (we don’t need convincing, we are already sold, but we rarely pass up a chance to hang out with Brits). British singer Estelle and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens played host. Guests were given a boarding pass to experience the event, and everyone walked through various vignettes including high tea at the Sanderson Hotel, a Liberty department store scarf tying lesson, and London based Wah Nails manicures, while getting their boarding passes punched along the way.

The Venue: The event was held in a Soho event space, but was completely transformed for the event. There were multiple rooms to experience, which was fun, but not getting lost was definitely a challenge. Grade: A-

The Music: British DJ Chelsea Leyland was on the turntables in the “arrivals lounge.” The music was definitely fun and we spotted Alexa Chung dancing in a corner, which is always a good sign. Grade: B

The Guests: Its not everyday that you get to hang out with Matthew Crawley (yes, we are major Downton nerds) Estelle, Alexa Chung, and two of our favorite designers Max Osterweis and Erin Beatty of Suno were also in the crowd. Grade: B+

The Food: The Sanderson Hotel in London had a “high tea” station (we were fans of the cheesecake). There was also a cheese station, New York City based gastropub Highlands had a station (their smoked haddock chowder was delicious) and the passed hors d’oeuvres were creative and fun including fish and chips! Bonus points for having wheelbarrows full of oysters. Grade: A

The Booze: Prosecco and cocktails were flowing at the beginning of the night (though by the end, certain drinks were scarce). There was also a station where London bartending collective Fluid Movement was serving specially created Beefeater cocktails. Grade: B

The Verdict: We had a lot of fun, and major props to the party’s planners for conceptualizing an event that did a great job of reminding us of just how fun London can be. Grade: B+