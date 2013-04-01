Party Recap: The Vivant Celebrates Blue Ivy’s 16-Month Birthday On Yacht Anchored Off Corsica

The Vivant celebrated Blue Ivy’s 16-month birthday with a party aboard a 414-foot megayacht anchored off the coast of Corsica. Diane Kruger stopped by in Chanel, naturally. Carine Roitfeld and Julia Roitfeld were spotted kissing the little one on her forehead, and asking mom Beyonce if Blue Ivy would be interested in a playmate with Julia’s daughter Romy. Meanwhile Kate Moss showed off her fashion prowess in a custom John Galliano gown.

Waiters passed out individual bottles of Krug Clos d’Ambonnay 1996 to each guest including the Brant brothers, who reportedly drink nothing else. Meanwhile René Redzepi of Noma, was flown in from Copenhagen to prepare his famous shrimp and sea urchin powder, pickled and smoked quail eggs, and roasted langoustine. Cake doyenne Sylvia Weinstock created a 30-foot high birthday cake in honor of the special day.

Entertainment was provided by ‘N Sync who reunited for one night only to perform some of their greatest hits, while Blue Ivy’s proud father Jay-Z surprised everyone by jumping into the set for an impromptu duet.

Among the many gifts guests brought for Blue Ivy there was a custom toy Fiat gifted by Lapo Elkann. Karl Lagerfeld, unable to attend, gifted Blue Ivy with miniature versions of the entire Chanel haute couture spring 2013 collection. Meanwhile The Vivant presented Blue Ivy with a bejeweled helicopter, with a Hermès designed interior.

Guests didn’t leave empty handed either, and were treated to a bevy of parting gifts, including Blue Ivy’s toy of the moment, a diamond encrusted Barbie.

After the party wrapped up at midnight, guests headed to Roman Abramovich and Dasha Zhukova’s 533-foot yacht, Eclipse, for the unofficial after-party.

Are you jealous of our fabulous party? Oh, and hey, HAVE YOU CHECKED TODAY’S DATE??!!