StyleCaster
Share

Party Recap: StyleCaster and Mick Boogie Celebrate Sounds from the Front Row Vol. 6 at NYFW

What's hot
StyleCaster

Party Recap: StyleCaster and Mick Boogie Celebrate Sounds from the Front Row Vol. 6 at NYFW

alicialepore
by
Party Recap: StyleCaster and Mick Boogie Celebrate Sounds from the Front Row Vol. 6 at NYFW
28 Start slideshow

StyleCaster closed out New York Fashion Week by launching Sounds from the Front Row 6, the most recent installment of our semi-annual collaboration with DJ Mick Boogie. At the party, friends of the StyleCaster fam got to check out The Vivant, StyleCaster’s newest source for living the life you’ve always imagined.

Just before 10 p.m., hundreds swarmed the doors of No. 8, Meatpacking’s most recent gift from the brains and brilliance behind Bungalow 8, Amy Sacco. Inside, guests sipped their savory Grey Goose as DJ Mick Boogie worked his magic on the turn tables.

If you couldn’t make it to the party, make sure to check out the slide show, and have a listen to Sounds From the Front Row 6, here.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 28

DJ Mick Boogie, creator of Sounds from the Front Row

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

Jenni Radosevich, founder of ISpyDIY and friend

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster's own Rolando Robinson and friend

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross, TheFashionSpot's Sharon Feiereisen, and Zoe de Brancovan.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster's David Goldberg and Melissa Gilbert with Taina Thermidor and Morgan Means.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

Mike Pollitti and StyleCaster co-founder Brandon Perlman

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

Jordan Neidig and StyleCaster's Melissa Gilbert

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster Editor-in-Chief Laurel Pinson and Bloomberg Markets Magazine's Joel Weber

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster founders Brandon Perlman, CEO Ari Goldberg, President David Goldberg, and Doug Imbruce

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

ISpyDIY's Jenni Radosevich and StyleCaster's Abi Bock

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster's Marni Golden and Kristen Konvitz

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

Joah Spearman, founder of SXSW StyleX and contributor to The Huffington Post, with friends

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

StyleCaster X Mick Boogie launch Sounds from the Front Row 6 and debut StyleCaster's THE VIVANT.

Photo: Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com/ Patrick McMullan - PAUL BRUINOOGE/PatrickMcMullan.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Emmy 2012 Predictions: Experts Weigh in on What to Expect on the Red Carpet

Emmy 2012 Predictions: Experts Weigh in on What to Expect on the Red Carpet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share