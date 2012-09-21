Party Recap: StyleCaster and Mick Boogie Celebrate Sounds from the Front Row Vol. 6 at NYFW

StyleCaster closed out New York Fashion Week by launching Sounds from the Front Row 6, the most recent installment of our semi-annual collaboration with DJ Mick Boogie. At the party, friends of the StyleCaster fam got to check out The Vivant, StyleCaster’s newest source for living the life you’ve always imagined.
Just before 10 p.m., hundreds swarmed the doors of No. 8, Meatpacking’s most recent gift from the brains and brilliance behind Bungalow 8, Amy Sacco. Inside, guests sipped their savory Grey Goose as DJ Mick Boogie worked his magic on the turn tables.
If you couldn’t make it to the party, make sure to check out the slide show, and have a listen to Sounds From the Front Row 6, here.
DJ Mick Boogie, creator of Sounds from the Front Row
Jenni Radosevich, founder of ISpyDIY and friend
StyleCaster's own Rolando Robinson and friend
StyleCaster's Meghan Cross, TheFashionSpot's Sharon Feiereisen, and Zoe de Brancovan.
StyleCaster's David Goldberg and Melissa Gilbert with Taina Thermidor and Morgan Means.
Mike Pollitti and StyleCaster co-founder Brandon Perlman
Jordan Neidig and StyleCaster's Melissa Gilbert
StyleCaster Editor-in-Chief Laurel Pinson and Bloomberg Markets Magazine's Joel Weber
StyleCaster founders Brandon Perlman, CEO Ari Goldberg, President David Goldberg, and Doug Imbruce
ISpyDIY's Jenni Radosevich and StyleCaster's Abi Bock
StyleCaster's Marni Golden and Kristen Konvitz
Joah Spearman, founder of SXSW StyleX and contributor to The Huffington Post, with friends
