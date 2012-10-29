StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant Celebrates The #BestNightEver at Soho House NYC

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant Celebrates The #BestNightEver at Soho House NYC

The Vivant
by
The Vivant Celebrates The #BestNightEver at Soho House NYC
38 Start slideshow

Here in rainy New York, we love our music festivals, but our only retort to Electric Daisy and Coachella is CMJ Music Marathon. And as much as we love to revel in basements bumping with base and beer, our lust for live music and taste for top-shelf tequila tends to take hold.
That’s why we teamed up with Soho House New York to bring together style industry insiders for a private performance by Brooklyn darlings Body Language, presented by CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™.
With DJ MOS kicking off the night, and Riazul tequila Paloma cocktails flowing throughout, StyleCaster and CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ hosted yet another #BestNightEver. Guests included top style bloggers like BeautySweetSpot, BeautyBloggingJunkie, BeautySnob, NYCPretty, Saucy Glossie, The Fashion Spot, and more.
Check out the slideshow for more! And don’t forget to tweet your #BestNightEver to @clearhair and @TheVivant.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 38

#BestNightEver presents a live performance by Body Language

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

NYCPretty's Christine Bibbo Herr, Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla, and StyleCaster co-founder Brandon Perlman

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

BeautySweetSpot's Jeannine Morris and beau

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Photographer Ben Fink Shapiro and Lindsey Calla

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Guests celebrate the #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

DJ MOS

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Live performance by Body Language

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Live performance by Body Language

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Live performance by Body Language

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

Cook kicks spotted during the #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

Spicy Stiletto's Serena Goh

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

Guests taking advantage of the official #BestNightEver photobooth

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

Sociocast's Alex Bernstein and StyleCaster's Abi Bock

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

Michelle and Albert Azout (CEO of Sociocast and Co-founder of StyleCaster)

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster's Brette Allen with Sherif Shafi and Naomi McMahon

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster's Perrie Samotin, Jackie Stewart, and Laurel Pinson

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Stefanie Mohr, Reagan Freyer, and Dayana Concepcion

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com

Ben Fink Shapiro

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Ari Goldberg, Michael Politi, David Goldberg, and Stephen Blackwell

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

Christine Bibbo Herr blows a kiss to the camera

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Sam Stahl

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver

Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Rainy Day Relief: 15 TV Shows To Start Watching On Netflix Instant

Rainy Day Relief: 15 TV Shows To Start Watching On Netflix Instant
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share