The Vivant Celebrates The #BestNightEver at Soho House NYC

Here in rainy New York, we love our music festivals, but our only retort to Electric Daisy and Coachella is CMJ Music Marathon. And as much as we love to revel in basements bumping with base and beer, our lust for live music and taste for top-shelf tequila tends to take hold.

That’s why we teamed up with Soho House New York to bring together style industry insiders for a private performance by Brooklyn darlings Body Language, presented by CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™.

With DJ MOS kicking off the night, and Riazul tequila Paloma cocktails flowing throughout, StyleCaster and CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ hosted yet another #BestNightEver. Guests included top style bloggers like BeautySweetSpot, BeautyBloggingJunkie, BeautySnob, NYCPretty, Saucy Glossie, The Fashion Spot, and more.

Check out the slideshow for more! And don’t forget to tweet your #BestNightEver to @clearhair and @TheVivant.

1 of 38 #BestNightEver presents a live performance by Body Language Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com NYCPretty's Christine Bibbo Herr, Saucy Glossie's Lindsey Calla, and StyleCaster co-founder Brandon Perlman Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com BeautySweetSpot's Jeannine Morris and beau Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Photographer Ben Fink Shapiro and Lindsey Calla Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Guests celebrate the #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com DJ MOS Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Live performance by Body Language Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Live performance by Body Language Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Live performance by Body Language Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Cook kicks spotted during the #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Spicy Stiletto's Serena Goh Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com Guests taking advantage of the official #BestNightEver photobooth Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com Sociocast's Alex Bernstein and StyleCaster's Abi Bock Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com Michelle and Albert Azout (CEO of Sociocast and Co-founder of StyleCaster) Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster's Brette Allen with Sherif Shafi and Naomi McMahon Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster's Perrie Samotin, Jackie Stewart, and Laurel Pinson Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Stefanie Mohr, Reagan Freyer, and Dayana Concepcion Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: JoyJacobsParties.com/JoyJacobsParties.com Ben Fink Shapiro Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Ari Goldberg, Michael Politi, David Goldberg, and Stephen Blackwell Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs Christine Bibbo Herr blows a kiss to the camera Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography/Joy Jacobs StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Sam Stahl Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com StyleCaster X Soho House X #BestNightEver Photo: alexgeanaphotography.com/alexgeanaphotography.com Next slideshow starts in 10s Rainy Day Relief: 15 TV Shows To Start Watching On Netflix Instant









































































