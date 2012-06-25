Party Recap: Sebastian Pro & StyleCaster Take On The Windy City

Last night, StyleCaster made its way to the Midwest to catch up with the Windy City’s style scene (sidebar: It really was windy! As soon as we touched down — and delved into Giordano’s famous deep dish pizza, of course — we were actually holding onto our hats and hair) and party with Sebastian Professional at Teddie Kossof salon.
Five minutes after Teddie Kossof’s stylist, Mindy, mixed-and-matched some Sebastian Shaper and Shaper Plus in our (windblown) weaves, we were really ready to talk style with some of the city’s chicest residents. SecondCityStyle, TheMidwasteland and ChicagoStreetStyle hosted the evening, while the Chicago Blogger Network’s lovely ladies enjoyed cocktails and carefully braided ‘dos, before hopping up to the DJ’s stage for some Calvin Harris mashed-up with David Guetta. (Oh don’t worry. There was some “Call Me Maybe” in there, too.)
Check out the slide show for some Sebastian styling secrets and sneak peaks at Chicago’s trendsetters. Know someone? Email meghan.cross@stylecaster.com to snag a caption call-out!
Hostesses Carol from SecondCityStyle, Monica from TheMidwasteland, and Amy from ChicagoStreetStyle rock their Sebastian-styled locks.
Sebastian Pro lets you mix and match your product to create the best 'do you can do.
Nothing screams summer like a side braid.
Swa Rai's Raijean Stroud, ChicagoStreetStyle's Amy Creyer and Nikia Jefferson, the ChiTownFashionista herself.
Guests enjoyed delicious snacks and cupcakes from Chicago's finest Di Pescara
Chicago's DJ Carey Smolensky takes a spin break to pose with Monica, fournder of TheMidwasteland.
Guests left with goodies from Sebastian and StyleCaster's Limited Edition Style to the People tote bags, designed by Leroy's Place.
Sebastian Pro X StyleCaster in Chicago
DJ Carey Smolensky getting started...
Sebastian Pro X StyleCaster in Chicago.
Bloggers Raijean Stroud and Monica Dimperio talk style.
Nicole Moore with ChicagoBloggersNetwork/ParisTakesChi blogger Francia Pressard and ChicagoStreetStyle's Amy Creyer.
Sebastian Pro X StyleCaster in Chicago.
StyleCaster's Meghan Cross and Abi Bock welcome Chi-town trendsetters to Teddie Kossof Salon.
Teddie Kossof's Alan gives a warm welcome to Chi-town's style set.
The SecondCityStyle crews gets ready for their glamour shots.
FashionFoodFeminism's Phaydra Babinchok and Maria Chaves strike a pose.
Who doesn't love a good Cupid Shuffle?
