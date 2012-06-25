Party Recap: Sebastian Pro & StyleCaster Take On The Windy City

Last night, StyleCaster made its way to the Midwest to catch up with the Windy City’s style scene (sidebar: It really was windy! As soon as we touched down — and delved into Giordano’s famous deep dish pizza, of course — we were actually holding onto our hats and hair) and party with Sebastian Professional at Teddie Kossof salon.

Five minutes after Teddie Kossof’s stylist, Mindy, mixed-and-matched some Sebastian Shaper and Shaper Plus in our (windblown) weaves, we were really ready to talk style with some of the city’s chicest residents. SecondCityStyle, TheMidwasteland and ChicagoStreetStyle hosted the evening, while the Chicago Blogger Network’s lovely ladies enjoyed cocktails and carefully braided ‘dos, before hopping up to the DJ’s stage for some Calvin Harris mashed-up with David Guetta. (Oh don’t worry. There was some “Call Me Maybe” in there, too.)

Check out the slide show for some Sebastian styling secrets and sneak peaks at Chicago’s trendsetters. Know someone? Email meghan.cross@stylecaster.com to snag a caption call-out!