Party Recap: Los Angeles’ Most Stylish Hit The Writer’s Room

Meghan Cross
by
On Thursday, StyleCaster brought together the 25 Most Stylish Los Angelenos and some of our nearest and dearest West Coasters to the sleek bar behind Supper Club, The Writer’s Room.

Amid a jam-packed sea of style enthusiasts sipping complimentary Tanteo Tequila and rocking out to DJ Dom, guests raised a glass to Los Angeles and all its glamour, with some partygoers (ahem, Asher Roth) getting decked out in oversized shades and boas.

Whitney Port was able to take a break from Fashion Week-prep to say hello, and E! Fashion Po-po himself George Kostiopoulos swung by to charm the crowd. Also in attendance were #MSLA honorees Cameron Silver (Founder of Decades), Andrew Freston (ViceVice Media), Aimee Song (SongOfStyle), Estee Stanley (HomeMint), Carlos Lopez, Josh Harmony and many more.

And although we wouldn’t call him the guest-of-honour, Justin Bieber’s life-size cardboard cut-out was a sight for sore eyes (or at least a sight for Tequila-goggles).

Check out all the party pics above, and tweet out your favorite pics from last night to #MSLA!

1 of 23

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Most Stylish LA honoree George Kostiopoulos

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Oh-so stylish Olivia Zaro with Asher Roth (We love college, too, Asher.)

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

DJ Dom P keeps the party going.

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Tanteo Tequila kept the drinks flowing all night.

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Alex Tabatabai and friends

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

...And you can't have a party in LaLa land without Fear and Loathing-inspired shades

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Adelaide Polk-Bauman rocks some party props.

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Call me, maybe?

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Most Stylish LA honoree Andrea Trujillo and friends

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

#SoLa (Just kidding the real hashtag is #MSLA)

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg and friend Michael Wigart

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Us Weekly's Cara Sprunk with Leigha Kemmett and friends

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Sarah White, Adelaide Polk-Bauman, and Meghan Cross make friends with a cardboard Biebs.

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

Kristen Konvitz with StyleCaster President David Goldberg...and the Biebs

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

StyleCaster toasts to The Most Stylish LA at The Writer's Room

Photo: Guest of a Guest's Meghan Wilson for StyleCaster

