Party Recap: The #BestNightEver at Art Basel Miami

Andy Warhol once said, “I have Social Disease. I have to go out every night. If I stay home one night I start spreading rumors to my dogs.”

And so thought our friends at Art Basel.

This weekend, StyleCaster & CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™ welcomed 1,000 people to Gale South Beach to christen the brand new hotel’s rooftop, toast to StyleCaster’s “Miami’s 20 Most Stylish” editorial, and celebrate Art Basel.

As everyone kicked back to enjoy music from both Paul Sevigny and The Misshapes, we cheered on five top artists competing in a large-scale live art battle and sipped Waqar Pisco. Everyone then walked away refreshed by way of Perrier, having tweeted all about the #BestNightEver, presented by CLEAR SCALP & HAIR BEAUTY THERAPY™, an innovative hair care line launched earlier this year.

The only thing that was just as refreshing as Perrier’s bubbly bev’s was the zest and enthusiasm of the culture-rich crowd.

Guests included Nate Berkus and his new boyfriend, Rachel Zoe’s former assistant Jeremiah Brent. Jill Zarin and her husband graced us with her presence while showing off pieces from her new jewelry collection.

Leandra Medine—who actually kicked off her career at StyleCaster—came out to say hi to her old friends, as did the lovely ladies behind I Spy DIY, PSIMadeThis, Caviar & Cashmere, and more.

While celebrity interior designer Kari Whitman, Jay Godfrey, Calvin Klein’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gruber, and DGI Management partner Damon DeGraff soaked in The Gale’s scene, Tyler Winklevoss made the social media company’s party into a network of who’s who. We also added some diversity to the style-centric mix with folks like Falling Whistles founder Sean Carasso, Olympic medalist Will Claye, and NHL champion Jose Theodore.

Of course, our 20 Most Stylish honorees were a crucial element to the party’s vibe. Honorees included Savannah Brinson (fiancee of LeBron James) so it only made sense that StyleCaster co-founder and head of LRMR Marketing Maverick Carter rallied for the after-party at The Gale’s Bungalow 8 reincarnate, The Rec Room.

Though the who’s who is fun and all, the real celebs among us were the ArtBattles contestants. Andre Trenier, Ben Angotti, Donrimx, Yatika Starr Fields:, Jaque (Jake) Fragua kept the #StyleToThePeople theme alive by creating incredible pieces of art, smack dab in the middle of the party.

To the art party rockers-turned-patrons, email Meghan (dot) Cross (at) StyleCaster (dot) com for purchasing inquiries.

1 of 27 ArtBattles at Art Basel. Caitlyn Chase, founder of Caviar & Cashmere with friends at the #BestNightEver. Nate Berkus and StyleCaster's Editorial Director Marni Golden. Jill Zarin stopped by to give us a peek at her new jewelry collection. StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg and Meghan Cross look on as Paul Sevigny kicks off the party. Nothing screams style like Paul Sevigny's record collection. Michael Tommasiello and Nick Gruber. DJ Paul Sevigny gets artsy. Jacob Zucker in a dapper red blazer. Joah Spearman and Yvonne Major. Live performance by ArtBattles. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. Black and white style at the #BestNightEver. Check out the cuff that Jill Zarin designed! The Fashion Spot's Sharon Feiereisen with Art Basel exhibitor Hugh Hayden and Interbrand's Lisa Raylesberg. Falling Whistles founder Sean Carrasso with StyleCaster's David Goldberg, Kristen Konvitz, Brandon Perlman, and Ari Goldberg. Paul Sevigny and Ari Goldberg. #BestNightEver at Miami Art Basel Samantha Moray and Brandon Perlman. Connor Lynch and Greg Krelenstein of The Misshapes. StyleCaster's Editor in Chief, Laurel Pinson. Alexi Jenis, John Levy, and Lorent Flores. Josh Wagner, the guy behind The Gale. One of Miami's Most Stylish Bette Schlossberg with Michelle Varat. Ladies and gentleman, The Gale roof is now open. Joy Rheman. Ari Goldberg, Silva Argen, and David Goldberg.




















































